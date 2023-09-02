Lucky Me 1954 Original Full-Page Magazine Ad Doris Day Robert Cummings H49

- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Musical | Romance
- Studios: Warner Bros.
Lucky Me 1954 Original Full-Page Magazine Ad Jack Donohue, Doris Day, Robert Cummings, Phil Silvers, Eddie Foy Jr., Nancy Walker, Martha Hyer
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size:approx. 7.5 x 9.5 in