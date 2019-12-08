Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

RARE Knight Errant (Wang Yu Il Violento Del Karate) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1973)

RARE Knight Errant (Wang Yu Il Violento Del Karate) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1973)
View larger

$230.00

$200.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191208-79870-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jimmy Wang Yu  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

RARE Knight Errant (Wang Yu Il Violento Del Karate) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1973) Jimmy Wang Yu, Deadly Iron Fist – Der Karatebomber.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12.5 x 27.5 in


Project Name: Knight Errant

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (February 6, 2004) Special Collector’s Double Issue Guide to Academy Awards
The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) Jonathan Frakes
The Movie Greats (1982) [193147]
Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
The Professional (Le Professionnel) Original Music Soundtrack Composed by Ennio Morricone
Naruto Shippuden 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
Martial Arts Movies: From Bruce Lee to the Ninjas (1986)
Kung Fu Cine Album No. 76 From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan [193136]
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
Gremlins Golden Brand Frame Tray Puzzle

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *