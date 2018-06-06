Share Page
Cleopatra Original Soundtrack Album Composed and Conducted by Alex North

View larger

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1963
Item Release Date: April 27, 2018
Rating: G
The 1963 American epic historical drama Cleopatra chronicles the struggles of Cleopatra VII (Elizabeth Taylor), the young Queen of Egypt, to resist the imperial ambitions of Rome. The film was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, with a screenplay adapted by Mankiewicz, Ranald MacDougall and Sidney Buchman from a book by Carlo Maria Franzero. Cleopatra also stars Richard Burton as Mark Antony, Rex Harrison as Julius Caesar, Roddy McDowall as Octavian – Caesar Augustus, and Martin Landau as Rufio.

Cleopatra achieved notoriety during its production for its massive cost overruns and production troubles, which included changes in director and cast, a change of filming locale, sets that had to be constructed twice, lack of a firm shooting script, and personal scandal around co-stars Taylor and Burton. Cleopatra was the most expensive movie ever made up to that point in history and almost bankrupted producer 20th Century-Fox.

Playlists

  • Caesar and Cleopatra
    A Gift for Caesar
    The Fire Burns, The Fire Burns
    A Taste of Death
    Cleopatra Enters Rome (Part 1)
    Cleopatra Enters Rome (Part 2)
    Caesar's Assassination
    Epilogue
    Anthony and Cleopatra
    Cleopatra's Barge
    Love and Hate
    My Love is My Master
    Grant Me an Honourable Way to Die
    Dying is Less than Love
    Anthony... Wait

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Keir | Cesare Danova | Elizabeth Taylor | George Cole | Hume Cronyn | Martin Landau | Pamela Brown | Rex Harrison | Richard Burton | Roddy McDowall
Directors: Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Project Name: Cleopatra
Composers: Alex North

