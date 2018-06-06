Cleopatra Original Soundtrack Album Composed and Conducted by Alex North

View larger $14.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 180606-73618-1

UPC: 5056083202119

Part No: BSGZ101CD

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Martin Landau | Richard Burton | Roddy McDowall items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | History

Studio: Banda Sonora

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1963

Item Release Date: April 27, 2018

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The 1963 American epic historical drama Cleopatra chronicles the struggles of Cleopatra VII (Elizabeth Taylor), the young Queen of Egypt, to resist the imperial ambitions of Rome. The film was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, with a screenplay adapted by Mankiewicz, Ranald MacDougall and Sidney Buchman from a book by Carlo Maria Franzero. Cleopatra also stars Richard Burton as Mark Antony, Rex Harrison as Julius Caesar, Roddy McDowall as Octavian – Caesar Augustus, and Martin Landau as Rufio.

Cleopatra achieved notoriety during its production for its massive cost overruns and production troubles, which included changes in director and cast, a change of filming locale, sets that had to be constructed twice, lack of a firm shooting script, and personal scandal around co-stars Taylor and Burton. Cleopatra was the most expensive movie ever made up to that point in history and almost bankrupted producer 20th Century-Fox.

Playlists

Caesar and Cleopatra

A Gift for Caesar

The Fire Burns, The Fire Burns

A Taste of Death

Cleopatra Enters Rome (Part 1)

Cleopatra Enters Rome (Part 2)

Caesar's Assassination

Epilogue

Anthony and Cleopatra

Cleopatra's Barge

Love and Hate

My Love is My Master

Grant Me an Honourable Way to Die

Dying is Less than Love

Anthony... Wait

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Keir | Cesare Danova | Elizabeth Taylor | George Cole | Hume Cronyn | Martin Landau | Pamela Brown | Rex Harrison | Richard Burton | Roddy McDowall

Directors: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Project Name: Cleopatra

Composers: Alex North

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Banda Sonora | Biography | CD | Drama | Featured | History | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Website Only Listing