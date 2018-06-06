Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Reimagined – Music From the Film Composed by John Massari

$14.99
$13.97
UPC: 030206734584
Part No: 3020673458
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Parody | Science Fiction
Studio: MGM | Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1988
Item Release Date: May 25, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details
Varese Sarabande presents the reimagined soundtrack to the 1988 cult classic, Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This project has been a labor of love for composer John Massari. He spent two years assembling a top-notch Hollywood orchestra, enlisting famed composer Bear McCreary (Walking Dead, Outlander) and asked The Dickies to record a new version of the theme song. This release will appeal to the large cult following for the movie as well as those who love thematic, orchestral film music.
Playlists
- Theme from Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Performed by The Dickies) - 4:45
Hidden Klown Ship - 2:51
Mike and Debbie's Discovery - 2:27
Galactic Globe Theater - 1:23
Knock My Block Off - :34
Muscle Kar Klown Jam - 2:39
Shadow Show - 1:54
The Inevitable - 1:11
Klown Hideout - 2:21
Killer Klown March - 6:11
The Funhouse - 2:45
Klownfrontation - 1:11
Escape from Klown Kathedral - 3:18
Final Klownfrontation - 4:04
Knock My Block Off (Dream Re-Mix) - :54
Escape to Klown Kathedral (Theater Organ) - 3:23
Hidded Klown Ship (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:52
Mike and Debbie's Discovery (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:18
Sketch for Sampled String Orchestra - 6:42
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Original demo circa Fall 1987) - 2:51
Tell Me What is Real - 4:20
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder
Directors: Stephen Chiodo
Project Name: Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Contributors: Bear McCreary | John Massari | The Dickies
Categories
