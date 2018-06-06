Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Reimagined – Music From the Film Composed by John Massari

View larger $14.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

8 in stock





CD SKU: 180606-73621-1

UPC: 030206734584

Part No: 3020673458

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Parody | Science Fiction

Studio: MGM | Varese Sarabande

Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1988

Item Release Date: May 25, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Varese Sarabande presents the reimagined soundtrack to the 1988 cult classic, Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This project has been a labor of love for composer John Massari. He spent two years assembling a top-notch Hollywood orchestra, enlisting famed composer Bear McCreary (Walking Dead, Outlander) and asked The Dickies to record a new version of the theme song. This release will appeal to the large cult following for the movie as well as those who love thematic, orchestral film music.

Playlists

Theme from Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Performed by The Dickies) - 4:45

Hidden Klown Ship - 2:51

Mike and Debbie's Discovery - 2:27

Galactic Globe Theater - 1:23

Knock My Block Off - :34

Muscle Kar Klown Jam - 2:39

Shadow Show - 1:54

The Inevitable - 1:11

Klown Hideout - 2:21

Killer Klown March - 6:11

The Funhouse - 2:45

Klownfrontation - 1:11

Escape from Klown Kathedral - 3:18

Final Klownfrontation - 4:04

Knock My Block Off (Dream Re-Mix) - :54

Escape to Klown Kathedral (Theater Organ) - 3:23

Hidded Klown Ship (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:52

Mike and Debbie's Discovery (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:18

Sketch for Sampled String Orchestra - 6:42

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Original demo circa Fall 1987) - 2:51

Tell Me What is Real - 4:20

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder

Directors: Stephen Chiodo

Project Name: Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Contributors: Bear McCreary | John Massari | The Dickies

Related Items

Categories

CD | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | Parody | Science Fiction | Varese Sarabande | Website Only Listing