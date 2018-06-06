Share Page
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Reimagined – Music From the Film Composed by John Massari

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Reimagined – Music From the Film Composed by John Massari
Details

Varese Sarabande presents the reimagined soundtrack to the 1988 cult classic, Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This project has been a labor of love for composer John Massari. He spent two years assembling a top-notch Hollywood orchestra, enlisting famed composer Bear McCreary (Walking Dead, Outlander) and asked The Dickies to record a new version of the theme song. This release will appeal to the large cult following for the movie as well as those who love thematic, orchestral film music.

Playlists

  • Theme from Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Performed by The Dickies) - 4:45
    Hidden Klown Ship - 2:51
    Mike and Debbie's Discovery - 2:27
    Galactic Globe Theater - 1:23
    Knock My Block Off - :34
    Muscle Kar Klown Jam - 2:39
    Shadow Show - 1:54
    The Inevitable - 1:11
    Klown Hideout - 2:21
    Killer Klown March - 6:11
    The Funhouse - 2:45
    Klownfrontation - 1:11
    Escape from Klown Kathedral - 3:18
    Final Klownfrontation - 4:04
    Knock My Block Off (Dream Re-Mix) - :54
    Escape to Klown Kathedral (Theater Organ) - 3:23
    Hidded Klown Ship (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:52
    Mike and Debbie's Discovery (Sampled Orchestra) - 2:18
    Sketch for Sampled String Orchestra - 6:42
    Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Original demo circa Fall 1987) - 2:51
    Tell Me What is Real - 4:20

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder
Directors: Stephen Chiodo
Project Name: Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Contributors: Bear McCreary | John Massari | The Dickies

