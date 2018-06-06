Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set

View larger $63.99 $59.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 180606-73614-1

UPC: 826924144527

Part No: LLLCD1445

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Joss Whedon items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Teen Films | Television | Vampire Films

Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1997

Rating: TV-14

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Twentieth Century Fox and Twentieth Century Fox TV Records proudly present a thrilling 4-CD volume of original score from the beloved landmark television series, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz. Over the course of seven wildly and brilliantly entertaining seasons, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER would become a worldwide phenomenon that still resonates and influences to this very day. An indelible part of this revered series’ immortal appeal is unquestionably its rich and dynamic music score – finally celebrated in worthy fashion with this deluxe 4-CD set, bursting with score selections from many favorite episodes (from BECOMING PARTS 1&2 and HUSH to RESTLESS, THE GIFT and many, many more) by such talented and imaginative composers as Christophe Beck, Shawn Clement, Sean Murray, Thomas Wander and Robert Duncan.

The legendary title theme by Nerf Herder is presented here, as well as the never-before-released score to the original 1992 feature film by Carter Burwell! Produced by Mike Joffe and Nick Redman, and mastered by James Nelson, this special limited edition release of 3000 units features a treasure trove of previously unreleased score tracks, an attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, (forward by author Mark Altman), and stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning. A must for Buffy fans and TV/Film music enthusiasts!

This item is brand new and sealed in shrink wrap. The first image on this page is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

Special limited edition release of 3000 units

Features a treasure trove of previously unreleased television score tracks

Attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, and a forward by author Mark Altman, along with stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 308:39

Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Anthony Head | Danny Strong | David Boreanaz | Eliza Dushku | Emma Caulfield Ford | James Marsters | Michelle Trachtenberg | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar | Seth Green | Tom Lenk

Subject: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Characters: Buffy Summers

Creators: Joss Whedon

Contributors: Carter Burwell | Christophe Beck | Nerf Herder | Robert Duncan | Sean Murray | Shawn Clement | Thomas Wander

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | La-La Land Records | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Teen Films | Television | Twentieth Century Fox | Vampire Films