Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set

Details
La-La Land Records, Twentieth Century Fox and Twentieth Century Fox TV Records proudly present a thrilling 4-CD volume of original score from the beloved landmark television series, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz. Over the course of seven wildly and brilliantly entertaining seasons, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER would become a worldwide phenomenon that still resonates and influences to this very day. An indelible part of this revered series’ immortal appeal is unquestionably its rich and dynamic music score – finally celebrated in worthy fashion with this deluxe 4-CD set, bursting with score selections from many favorite episodes (from BECOMING PARTS 1&2 and HUSH to RESTLESS, THE GIFT and many, many more) by such talented and imaginative composers as Christophe Beck, Shawn Clement, Sean Murray, Thomas Wander and Robert Duncan.
The legendary title theme by Nerf Herder is presented here, as well as the never-before-released score to the original 1992 feature film by Carter Burwell! Produced by Mike Joffe and Nick Redman, and mastered by James Nelson, this special limited edition release of 3000 units features a treasure trove of previously unreleased score tracks, an attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, (forward by author Mark Altman), and stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning. A must for Buffy fans and TV/Film music enthusiasts!
Special Features
- Special limited edition release of 3000 units
- Features a treasure trove of previously unreleased television score tracks
- Attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, and a forward by author Mark Altman, along with stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning
Playlists
- CD 1
- When She Was Bad
Opening (1:09)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Theme (1:04)
Buffy Saves Friends (4:19)
Smashing the Bones (1:20) by: Christophe Beck
- Inca Mummy Girl
Ampata’s Kiss (1:32) by: Christophe Beck
- The Dark Age
Philip Asks for Giles (1:21) by: Christophe Beck
- Ted
She’ll Come Around (2:40)
I Hit Him (2:27)
Ted Attacks Buffy (2:21) by: Christophe Beck
- Bad Eggs
Cordelia’s Bear (1:41) by: Sean Murray | Shawn Clement
- Surprise
This Is Nice (1:36)
Buffy Meets Judge (2:51) by: Christophe Beck
- Innocence
Yesterday on Buffy (0:43)
Spike My Boy (2:43)
Get Out (2:32) by: Christophe Beck
- Phases
Meeting Cain (0:40)
Werewolf Crashes Party (1:33)
Cain Prepares (1:13)
The Chase (4:09) by: Sean Murray | Shawn Clement
- Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
You’re So Sweet (0:47) by: Christophe Beck
- Passion
Angel Waits (1:41)
Remembering Jenny (1:49) by: Christophe Beck
- I Only Have Eyes For You
Love Is Forever (1:15) by: Christophe Beck
- Becoming, Part 1
Show Me Your World (2:32)
Devil Child (1:16)
Cursed (1:26)
As Angel Becomes (1:55)
Massacre (3:55) by: Christophe Beck
- Becoming, Part 2
Waking Willow (2:04)
Vision of Jenny (2:40)
Close Your Eyes (2:50) by: Christophe Beck
- Anne
Deliverance (2:44) by: Christophe Beck
- Band Candy
Tai Chi (1:09)
Sugar High (1:40) by: Christophe Beck
- Lovers Walk
Loneliness of Six (1:50) by: Christophe Beck
- The Wish
Bizarro Sunnydale (2:02)
Blood Machine (2:31)
Slayer’s Elegy (1:48) by: Christophe Beck
- CD 2
- Amends
Dublin 1938 / Dreaming Of /Magic Snow Music (6:24) by: Christophe Beck
- Helpless
Betrayal / Kralik’s House / A Father’s Love (6:49) by: Christophe Beck
- The Zeppo
Dead Guys With Bombs (3:10) by: Christophe Beck
- Doppelgangland
Alt. Willow (3:33) by: Christophe Beck
- Choices
Into the Mayor’s Lair (3:18) by: Christophe Beck
- The Prom
Dearly Beloved / Beginning of the End / Class Protector (5:33) by: Christophe Beck
- Graduation Day, Part 1
Poison Arrow / Faith’s End (5:29)
- Graduation Day, Part 2
Aftermath / Drink Me / Little Miss Muffet / War / One Last Moment (8:31) by: Christophe Beck
- Fear Itself
Haunted (1:14) by: Christophe Beck
- Hush
Demon Got Your Tongue (2:35)
Golf Claps (1:17)
Silent Night / First Kiss / Enter the Gentlemen / Schism (6:52)
The Princess Screams (3:59) by: Christophe Beck
- A New Man
Fyarl in the Morning (1:51) by: Christophe Beck
- This Year’s Girl
From the Grave (1:51) by: Christophe Beck
- Who Are You
Spellbound (2:34) by: Christophe Beck
- Restless
Body Paint (1:37)
A Really Big Sandbox (1:16)
Spaghetti (1:15)
Willow’s Nightmare / First Rage / Chain of Ancients (5:02)
Xander’s Nightmare (1:48) by: Christophe Beck
- CD 3
- Buffy Vs. Dracula
Dracula’s Power / Opening / Buffy Fights Dracula / Dracula Bites Buffy (4:35) by: Thomas Wander
- Fool For Love
The Chinese Slayer (2:07) by: Thomas Wander
- Shadow
Love Montage (2:10) by: Thomas Wander
- Into The Woods
Riley’s Departure (2:26) by: Thomas Wander
- Forever
The Funeral (2:53) by: Thomas Wander
- Tough Love
Previously (0:47)
Tara and Willow Argue (2:06)
They’ll Take Dawn Away (2:07)
Glory Brainsucks Tara (1:18)
Spike Talks to Dawn (2:52)
Darkest Magick (0:45)
Willow Attacks Glory (6:57) by: Thomas Wander
- The Weight Of The World
Previously (1:14)
Willow Takes Control (1:29)
Willow Helps Buffy (1:30)
Spike at Glory’s (3:12)
Buffy Holds Baby Dawn (1:21) by: Thomas Wander
- The Gift
Previously (1:22)
Oh God, My Leg (1:06)
The Construction (2:23)
Xander’s Proposal (1:25)
Spike’s Love (1:44)
Buffy Confronts Glory (2:13)
Buffy Fights Glory (2:41)
More Fighting (3:15)
Buffy Dies (9:04) by: Christophe Beck
- Grave
Xander Saves the World (3:18) by: Thomas Wander
- Dirty Girls
Recap (1:39)
The War Begins (2:45)
A Bloody Battle (4:06) by: Robert Duncan
- CD 4
- End Of Days
Recap / The Scythe (1:32)
Escape the Wreckage (3:33)
Buffy Saves the Girls (1:43)
The Wounded (1:26)
Xander Grabs Dawn (2:09)
Faith the Loner (1:04)
Spike and Buffy (2:15)
Angel Arrives (3:47) by: Robert Duncan
- Chosen
Recap / Angel and Buffy Kiss (1:38)
Finishing Off Caleb (0:52)
Angel Leaves (2:17)
The Necklace (1:18)
The First Visits Buffy (2:57)
Buffy’s Plan (0:32)
The Chosen (1:17)
Willow and Kennedy (1:11)
The Night Before / Off to War Part 1 / The Old Gang / Off to War Part 2 (4:58)
The Last Battle (4:37)
The War Against Evil (10:03) by: Robert Duncan
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992 Feature Film Score)
The Dark Ages (0:48)
Merrick Is Revealed (0:27)
Dark Ages Reprised (1:09)
Lothos’ Chambers (0:37)
Buffy Believes Merrick (1:12)
Graveyard Attack (1:14)
Buffy’s Dream (1:05)
Cassandra in Lothos’ Chamber (0:38)
Pike Leaves Town / The Alley (1:02)
Buffy and Merrick Bonding (2:25)
Vampire’s Return (0:44)
Buffy and Pike / Lothos (1:46)
Vampire Basketball Player (2:37)
Pasadena Floats / Lothos at Floatyard (3:50)
Friends Leave Buffy (0:23)
Lothos’ Death (2:01) by: Carter Burwell
- Extras
Sacrifice (2:03)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer End Credits (0:20)
Grr Arrgh / Fox Logo (0:06) by: Carter Burwell
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 308:39
Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Anthony Head | Danny Strong | David Boreanaz | Eliza Dushku | Emma Caulfield Ford | James Marsters | Michelle Trachtenberg | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar | Seth Green | Tom Lenk
Subject: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Characters: Buffy Summers
Creators: Joss Whedon
Contributors: Carter Burwell | Christophe Beck | Nerf Herder | Robert Duncan | Sean Murray | Shawn Clement | Thomas Wander
