Share Page
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set
View larger
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Collection Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Recordings 4-Disc Set

$63.99

$59.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180606-73614-1
UPC: 826924144527
Part No: LLLCD1445
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Joss Whedon  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Teen Films | Television | Vampire Films
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1997
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Twentieth Century Fox and Twentieth Century Fox TV Records proudly present a thrilling 4-CD volume of original score from the beloved landmark television series, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz. Over the course of seven wildly and brilliantly entertaining seasons, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER would become a worldwide phenomenon that still resonates and influences to this very day. An indelible part of this revered series’ immortal appeal is unquestionably its rich and dynamic music score – finally celebrated in worthy fashion with this deluxe 4-CD set, bursting with score selections from many favorite episodes (from BECOMING PARTS 1&2 and HUSH to RESTLESS, THE GIFT and many, many more) by such talented and imaginative composers as Christophe Beck, Shawn Clement, Sean Murray, Thomas Wander and Robert Duncan.

The legendary title theme by Nerf Herder is presented here, as well as the never-before-released score to the original 1992 feature film by Carter Burwell! Produced by Mike Joffe and Nick Redman, and mastered by James Nelson, this special limited edition release of 3000 units features a treasure trove of previously unreleased score tracks, an attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, (forward by author Mark Altman), and stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning. A must for Buffy fans and TV/Film music enthusiasts!

This item is brand new and sealed in shrink wrap. The first image on this page is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

  • Special limited edition release of 3000 units
  • Features a treasure trove of previously unreleased television score tracks
  • Attractive 40-page booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Randall D. Larson, and a forward by author Mark Altman, along with stake-sharp art design by Mark Banning

Playlists

  • CD 1
  • When She Was Bad
    Opening (1:09)
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer Theme (1:04)
    Buffy Saves Friends (4:19)
    Smashing the Bones (1:20)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Inca Mummy Girl
    Ampata’s Kiss (1:32)   by: Christophe Beck
  • The Dark Age
    Philip Asks for Giles (1:21)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Ted
    She’ll Come Around (2:40)
    I Hit Him (2:27)
    Ted Attacks Buffy (2:21)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Bad Eggs
    Cordelia’s Bear (1:41)   by: Sean Murray | Shawn Clement
  • Surprise
    This Is Nice (1:36)
    Buffy Meets Judge (2:51)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Innocence
    Yesterday on Buffy (0:43)
    Spike My Boy (2:43)
    Get Out (2:32)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Phases
    Meeting Cain (0:40)
    Werewolf Crashes Party (1:33)
    Cain Prepares (1:13)
    The Chase (4:09)   by: Sean Murray | Shawn Clement
  • Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
    You’re So Sweet (0:47)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Passion
    Angel Waits (1:41)
    Remembering Jenny (1:49)   by: Christophe Beck
  • I Only Have Eyes For You
    Love Is Forever (1:15)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Becoming, Part 1
    Show Me Your World (2:32)
    Devil Child (1:16)
    Cursed (1:26)
    As Angel Becomes (1:55)
    Massacre (3:55)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Becoming, Part 2
    Waking Willow (2:04)
    Vision of Jenny (2:40)
    Close Your Eyes (2:50)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Anne
    Deliverance (2:44)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Band Candy
    Tai Chi (1:09)
    Sugar High (1:40)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Lovers Walk
    Loneliness of Six (1:50)   by: Christophe Beck
  • The Wish
    Bizarro Sunnydale (2:02)
    Blood Machine (2:31)
    Slayer’s Elegy (1:48)   by: Christophe Beck
  • CD 2
  • Amends
    Dublin 1938 / Dreaming Of /Magic Snow Music (6:24)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Helpless
    Betrayal / Kralik’s House / A Father’s Love (6:49)   by: Christophe Beck
  • The Zeppo
    Dead Guys With Bombs (3:10)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Doppelgangland
    Alt. Willow (3:33)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Choices
    Into the Mayor’s Lair (3:18)   by: Christophe Beck
  • The Prom
    Dearly Beloved / Beginning of the End / Class Protector (5:33)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Graduation Day, Part 1
    Poison Arrow / Faith’s End (5:29)
  • Graduation Day, Part 2
    Aftermath / Drink Me / Little Miss Muffet / War / One Last Moment (8:31)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Fear Itself
    Haunted (1:14)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Hush
    Demon Got Your Tongue (2:35)
    Golf Claps (1:17)
    Silent Night / First Kiss / Enter the Gentlemen / Schism (6:52)
    The Princess Screams (3:59)   by: Christophe Beck
  • A New Man
    Fyarl in the Morning (1:51)   by: Christophe Beck
  • This Year’s Girl
    From the Grave (1:51)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Who Are You
    Spellbound (2:34)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Restless
    Body Paint (1:37)
    A Really Big Sandbox (1:16)
    Spaghetti (1:15)
    Willow’s Nightmare / First Rage / Chain of Ancients (5:02)
    Xander’s Nightmare (1:48)   by: Christophe Beck
  • CD 3
  • Buffy Vs. Dracula
    Dracula’s Power / Opening / Buffy Fights Dracula / Dracula Bites Buffy (4:35)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Fool For Love
    The Chinese Slayer (2:07)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Shadow
    Love Montage (2:10)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Into The Woods
    Riley’s Departure (2:26)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Forever
    The Funeral (2:53)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Tough Love
    Previously (0:47)
    Tara and Willow Argue (2:06)
    They’ll Take Dawn Away (2:07)
    Glory Brainsucks Tara (1:18)
    Spike Talks to Dawn (2:52)
    Darkest Magick (0:45)
    Willow Attacks Glory (6:57)   by: Thomas Wander
  • The Weight Of The World
    Previously (1:14)
    Willow Takes Control (1:29)
    Willow Helps Buffy (1:30)
    Spike at Glory’s (3:12)
    Buffy Holds Baby Dawn (1:21)   by: Thomas Wander
  • The Gift
    Previously (1:22)
    Oh God, My Leg (1:06)
    The Construction (2:23)
    Xander’s Proposal (1:25)
    Spike’s Love (1:44)
    Buffy Confronts Glory (2:13)
    Buffy Fights Glory (2:41)
    More Fighting (3:15)
    Buffy Dies (9:04)   by: Christophe Beck
  • Grave
    Xander Saves the World (3:18)   by: Thomas Wander
  • Dirty Girls
    Recap (1:39)
    The War Begins (2:45)
    A Bloody Battle (4:06)   by: Robert Duncan
  • CD 4
  • End Of Days
    Recap / The Scythe (1:32)
    Escape the Wreckage (3:33)
    Buffy Saves the Girls (1:43)
    The Wounded (1:26)
    Xander Grabs Dawn (2:09)
    Faith the Loner (1:04)
    Spike and Buffy (2:15)
    Angel Arrives (3:47)   by: Robert Duncan
  • Chosen
    Recap / Angel and Buffy Kiss (1:38)
    Finishing Off Caleb (0:52)
    Angel Leaves (2:17)
    The Necklace (1:18)
    The First Visits Buffy (2:57)
    Buffy’s Plan (0:32)
    The Chosen (1:17)
    Willow and Kennedy (1:11)
    The Night Before / Off to War Part 1 / The Old Gang / Off to War Part 2 (4:58)
    The Last Battle (4:37)
    The War Against Evil (10:03)   by: Robert Duncan
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992 Feature Film Score)
    The Dark Ages (0:48)
    Merrick Is Revealed (0:27)
    Dark Ages Reprised (1:09)
    Lothos’ Chambers (0:37)
    Buffy Believes Merrick (1:12)
    Graveyard Attack (1:14)
    Buffy’s Dream (1:05)
    Cassandra in Lothos’ Chamber (0:38)
    Pike Leaves Town / The Alley (1:02)
    Buffy and Merrick Bonding (2:25)
    Vampire’s Return (0:44)
    Buffy and Pike / Lothos (1:46)
    Vampire Basketball Player (2:37)
    Pasadena Floats / Lothos at Floatyard (3:50)
    Friends Leave Buffy (0:23)
    Lothos’ Death (2:01)   by: Carter Burwell
  • Extras
    Sacrifice (2:03)
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer End Credits (0:20)
    Grr Arrgh / Fox Logo (0:06)   by: Carter Burwell

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Runtime: 308:39

Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Anthony Head | Danny Strong | David Boreanaz | Eliza Dushku | Emma Caulfield Ford | James Marsters | Michelle Trachtenberg | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar | Seth Green | Tom Lenk
Subject: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Characters: Buffy Summers
Creators: Joss Whedon
Contributors: Carter Burwell | Christophe Beck | Nerf Herder | Robert Duncan | Sean Murray | Shawn Clement | Thomas Wander

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
Bif Bang Pow Convention Exclusive 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Cylon Commander Bobble Head
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
Bruce Lee’s Fighting Method: The Complete Edition – Hardcover
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition
NYCC Exclusive 2016 The Great Wall Medallion Coin Promo Karry Wang Matt Damon
Marvel’s The Avengers Mosaic Simplistic Collage 22 x 34 inch Comics Poster

Categories

Action | CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | La-La Land Records | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Teen Films | Television | Twentieth Century Fox | Vampire Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *