Mixed Lot of 13 Original Movie Publicity Press Photo Lobby Cards [F93]

Mixed Lot of 13 Original Movie Publicity Press Photo Lobby Cards [F93]
$21.99
$17.90
1 in stock
SKU: 210623-87682-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mixed Lot of 13 Original Movie Publicity Press Photo Lobby Cards. Items are a variety of sizes and include Andy Devine (Badlands of Dakota), Jeff Chandler (Female on the Beach), George Peppard, and many more.

Items have wear, bends and tears. Please review listing photos carefully for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: (5) 8x10 / (3) 4x5 / (1) 7.5x7.5 / (1) 7x9.25 / (2) 7.5x9.75 / (1) 7x4.5 in
