Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]

- Cast: Akemi Kikumura | Clyde Kusatsu | Dori Takeshita | Frank Abe | Gretchen Corbett | James Saito | Kip Niven | Lou Frizzell | Mako | Momo Yashima | Nobu McCarthy | Pat Morita | Seth Sakai | Vernon Kato | Yuki Shimoda
- Directors: John Korty
- Project Name Farewell to Manzanar
- Subject Pat Morita
- Genres: Drama | History | Television | War
- Studios: NBC Television
- Original Release Date: March 11, 1976
Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies.
Item has wear and bends. There are press notes on front and back. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 7x9 in
