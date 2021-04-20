Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]

View larger $21.99

$17.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210420-86583-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies.

Item has wear and bends. There are press notes on front and back. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 7x9 in

Related Items