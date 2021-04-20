Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]

Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]
View larger
Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]
Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies [G99]
$21.99
$17.90
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210420-86583-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Pat Morita in Farewell To Manzanar (1976) NBC Thursday Night at the Movies.

Item has wear and bends. There are press notes on front and back. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 27, 1945, Vol. 3, No. 29) [254]
Actor Glenn Ford Original MGM Publicity Press Photo (1961) PHO867
New York Daily News 911 Coverage Special Edition (September 16, 2001) [J57]
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1998) [1237]
The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Hardcover Edition (2015)
Funko POP Star Wars Imperial Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #57
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
Jaws Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C29]
The Longest Day Original Movie Soundtrack
picSKU: 210420-86583-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.