Set of 7 Original Classic Television Actor Publicity Photos: Vince Edwards, James Garner, Paul Burke and More PHO08

$36.99

$29.97


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200707-81216-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Featured is a set of original publicity photos of actors from 1960’s era television shows. Fans would write letters to networks and receive these 4 x 6 inch photos in the mail. The signatures are usually printed with the photo. Included in the set are Rock Hudson, Vince Edwards as Dr. Ben Casey, James Garner, Robert Horton, Paul Burke from Naked City, Lori Martin, and Fred MacMurray in Men With Wings. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases, pinholes and signs of wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 7


Subject: Fred MacMurray | James Garner | Lori Martin | Paul Burke | Robert Horton | Rock Hudson | Vince Edwards

