Shonen Jump Compilation Edition Volume 4 (Spring, Summer 2005)

View larger
$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190215-77172-1
UPC: 978-1421500850
ISBN-10: 142150085X
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: VIZ Media
Details

Shonen Jump Graphic Novels Volume 4, a compilation edition from the shonen Jump Team.

Specifications

  • Size: 7.4 x 5 x 0.5 in

