Negima Magister Negi Magi by Ken Akamatsu – Volumes 1-3

Ten-year-old prodigy Negi Springfield has just graduated from magic academy and is sent to Japan to teach English at an all-girls school. But as Volumes 1, 2, and 3 of Negima! show, life is not so easy when Negi must face troublesome students, labyrinthine libraries, vampires stalking the night, and, of course, final exams–all while hiding his magical powers! With friends like a skirt-chasing, wisecracking weasel from Wales, Negi has his hands full in his new role as teacher. But these challenges are just what are needed to prepare Negi to one day achieve his dream of becoming a master wizard.

Authors: Ken Akamatsu

