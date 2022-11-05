Destination Tokyo (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cary Grant, John Garfield [F59]

- Cast: Alan Hale | Bill Kennedy | Cary Grant | Dane Clark | Faye Emerson | John Alvin | John Forsythe | John Garfield | John Ridgely | Peter Whitney | Robert Hutton | Tom Tully | Warner Anderson | Warren Douglas | William Prince
- Directors: Delmer Daves
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure | History
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: December 31, 1943
- Rating: passed
- More: Cary Grant | John Forsythe
Destination Tokyo (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Cary Grant, John Garfield.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Hale | Bill Kennedy | Cary Grant | Dane Clark | Delmer Daves | Faye Emerson | John Alvin | John Forsythe | John Garfield | John Ridgely | Peter Whitney | Robert Hutton | Tom Tully | Warner Anderson | Warren Douglas | William Prince
- Shows / Movies: Destination Tokyo
- Genres: Adventure | History
- Companies: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads