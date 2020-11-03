Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D53]

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D53]
View larger

$99.99

$89.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201103-82866-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Pam Grier | Russell Crowe | RZA  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA. These posters were exclusively distributed at New York Comic-Con in 2012 to promote the martial arts film.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x35 in

Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists

Related Items

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Jada Toys Marvel Captain America, 2006 Ford Mustang Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
Hercules: The Thracian Wars Graphic Novel by Steve Moore, Jim Steranko Cover [BK01]
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition CD
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Charizard #06 Pokeball (1999) [1140]
Ghost In The Shell – Andrew Osmond
DC Direct Justice League Series 7 Aquaman Armored Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber Alarm Clock: The Inquisitor [295]
Assassin’s Creed 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Electronic Talking Gollum/Smegagol Heads 10 inch Action Figure Toy Biz [0217]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Universal