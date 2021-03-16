Share Page Support Us
Alien: Into Charybdis Hardcover Edition

Alien: Into Charybdis Hardcover Edition
$24.99
$19.97
5 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210316-85722-1
ISBN-10: 1789095530
ISBN-13: 9781789095531
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

The critically acclaimed author of Alien: The Cold Forge takes readers to a rogue colony where terror lurks in the tunnels of an abandoned Weyland-Yutani complex.

“Shy” Hunt and the tech team from McAllen Integrations thought they’d have an easy job—set up environmental systems for the brand new Hasanova Data Solutions colony, built on the abandoned ruins of a complex known as “Charybdis.” There are just two problems: the colony belongs to the Iranian state, so diplomacy is strained at best, and the complex is located above a series of hidden caves that contain deadly secrets. When a bizarre ship lands on a nearby island, one of the workers is attacked by a taloned creature, and trust evaporates between the Iranians and Americans. The McAllen Integrations crew are imprisoned, accused as spies, but manage to send out a distress signal… to the Colonial Marines.

Alien: Into Charybdis TM & © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

Specifications

  • Pages: 560
  • Size: 5.4 x 8.3 x 1.75 in
