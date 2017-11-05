Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Game SKU: 171105-68195-1

UPC: 700304048639

Part No: US-PR2017038043

Weight: 4 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers

Studio: AMC Television | Hasbro | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Details

The apocalyse is here and life as you’ve known it has given way to a bloody chaotic fight for survival. Live to see another day in AMC’s The Walking Dead MONOPOLY as you acquire and defend safeguard locations featured throughout the hit television series.

Features

Defend your locations using weapons like Rick'S revolver

Move around the board buying and selling your favorite locations from the hit series

Custom houses and hotels make it feel like you're fighting the herds

Ages 18+

2-6 Players

Box Contents

6 tokens: Michonne's Katana, Rick's Revolver, Carl's Hat, Daryl's Crossbow, Negan's Lucille and a Walker Head

Custom game board features locations throughout the hit television series

Houses and Hotels are renamed Fences and Guard Towers

Community Chest and Chance cards are renamed Survivors and Walkers

Custom Themed Monopoly Money

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Authors: Robert Kirkman

