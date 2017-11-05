Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
View larger
Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

$44.95

$35.89


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171105-68195-1
UPC: 700304048639
Part No: US-PR2017038043
Weight: 4 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Walking Dead  items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers
Studio: AMC Television | Hasbro | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The apocalyse is here and life as you’ve known it has given way to a bloody chaotic fight for survival. Live to see another day in AMC’s The Walking Dead MONOPOLY as you acquire and defend safeguard locations featured throughout the hit television series.

Features

  • Defend your locations using weapons like Rick'S revolver
  • Move around the board buying and selling your favorite locations from the hit series
  • Custom houses and hotels make it feel like you're fighting the herds
  • Ages 18+
  • 2-6 Players

Box Contents

  • 6 tokens: Michonne's Katana, Rick's Revolver, Carl's Hat, Daryl's Crossbow, Negan's Lucille and a Walker Head
  • Custom game board features locations throughout the hit television series
  • Houses and Hotels are renamed Fences and Guard Towers
  • Community Chest and Chance cards are renamed Survivors and Walkers
  • Custom Themed Monopoly Money
  • Instructions

Specifications

  • Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun
Authors: Robert Kirkman

Related Items

DC Direct Justice League Alex Ross Series 6 Scarecrow Action Figure
Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Complete Lady Snowblood Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Tank Tops
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin
Bruce Lee Focus Short Sleeve Apparel
Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray
The Devil’s Backbone Criterion Collection

Categories

Action | Adventure | AMC Television | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Featured | Hasbro | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers | USAopoly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *