Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Details
The apocalyse is here and life as you’ve known it has given way to a bloody chaotic fight for survival. Live to see another day in AMC’s The Walking Dead MONOPOLY as you acquire and defend safeguard locations featured throughout the hit television series.
Features
- Defend your locations using weapons like Rick'S revolver
- Move around the board buying and selling your favorite locations from the hit series
- Custom houses and hotels make it feel like you're fighting the herds
- Ages 18+
- 2-6 Players
Box Contents
- 6 tokens: Michonne's Katana, Rick's Revolver, Carl's Hat, Daryl's Crossbow, Negan's Lucille and a Walker Head
- Custom game board features locations throughout the hit television series
- Houses and Hotels are renamed Fences and Guard Towers
- Community Chest and Chance cards are renamed Survivors and Walkers
- Custom Themed Monopoly Money
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches
