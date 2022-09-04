Marvel Tales Featuring Spider-Man and Hobgoblin Issue No. 258 1992 Marvel Comics J26

Marvel Tales Featuring Spider-Man And Hobgoblin Issue No. 258 1992 Marvel Comics. Scripter Roger Stern, Artists John Romita Jr. Frank Giacola, Letterer Diana Albers, Colorist Glynis Wein, Editor Tom DeFalco. Shattered. Featuring appearances by Harry Osborn, Madame Web, Captain DeWolff, and the Black Cat.
