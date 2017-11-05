CLUE: Game of Thrones Convention Exclusive Edition Expansion

Game SKU: 171105-68200-1

UPC: 700304047892

Part No: CN-BAU2016057732

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Romance | Television | Thrillers

Studio: Hasbro | HBO | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Details

Add more treachery and betrayal and create an all-new game play experience while solving the mysteries in Game of Thrones Clue with this special exclusive expansion that includes two additional character suspects and power cards as well as beautifully gold-finished weapons.

Features

Ages 18+

2-6 Players

Beautifully gold-finished weapons

Box Contents

Two new characters for the Game of Thrones Clue game

6 Gold-finished Weapons

Cast: Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Maisie Williams | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Sophie Turner

Authors: D.B. Weiss | David Benioff

Subject: Game of Thrones

