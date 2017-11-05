Twitter
CLUE: Game of Thrones Convention Exclusive Edition Expansion

$19.95

$17.89


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171105-68200-1
UPC: 700304047892
Part No: CN-BAU2016057732
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Romance | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Hasbro | HBO | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Details

Add more treachery and betrayal and create an all-new game play experience while solving the mysteries in Game of Thrones Clue with this special exclusive expansion that includes two additional character suspects and power cards as well as beautifully gold-finished weapons.

Features

  • Ages 18+
  • 2-6 Players
  • Beautifully gold-finished weapons

Box Contents

  • Two new characters for the Game of Thrones Clue game
  • 6 Gold-finished Weapons

Cast: Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Lena Headey | Maisie Williams | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Sophie Turner
Authors: D.B. Weiss | David Benioff
Subject: Game of Thrones

Categories

Adventure | Book Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Hasbro | HBO | Romance | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | USAopoly

