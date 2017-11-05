Ennio Morricone Film Music – Once Upon A Time in the West, Lolita, Cinema Paradiso + Many More

View larger $16.99 $12.40 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171106-68219-1

UPC: 731383603723

Part No: M2-36037

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Charles Bronson | Ennio Morricone items

Product Types: Products | Music

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Thrillers

Studio: Milan Records

Item Release Date: September 30, 2003

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This CD is a magnificent platform for the best film scores orchestrated and conducted in concert style by Ennio Morricone. This item showcases music composed, arranged and conducted by Morricone. It consists of the most beautiful themes take from some of his many scored, performed with reductions and orchestrations written by the Maestro himself for various music ensembles, from duets to quartests to stringed orchestras.

Playlists

Il Était une Fois Dans l'Quest [From Once Upon A Time in the West]

The Mission (Gabriel's Theme)

Il Était une Fois en Amérique [From Once Upon A Time in America]

L' Héritage [From l'Eredità Ferramonti]

Disons, Un Soir À Dîner [From Metti, Una Sera a Cena]

Le Maître et Marguerite [From il Maestro E Margherita]

Le Pré [From il Prato]

Lolita

Le Sang du Châtiment [From Rampage]

Romanza

Moïse [From Mosè]

Vertiges [From Per le Antiche Scale]

Cinema Paradiso

Le Désert des Tartares [From il DeSerto Dei Tartari]

Enquête Sur un Citoyen Au-Dessus de Tout Soupçon [From Indagine Su ...]

A L'Aube du Cinquième Jour [From Gott Mit Uns]

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Frank Wolff | Gabriele Ferzetti | Henry Fonda | Jack Elam | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Lionel Stander | Paolo Stoppa | Woody Strode

Directors: Sergio Leone

Composers: Ennio Morricone

Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in the West

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Milan Records | Music | Thrillers