The Forest of the Lost Souls Blu-ray Edition

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Drama | Horror | Mystery

Studio: MVD Visual

Original U.S. Release: October 14, 2017

Item Release Date: October 9, 2018

Rating: NR

It’s The Saddest Place In The World. And She Is Happy To Be There.

Two strangers meet in a forest notorious for suicides and decide to learn more about each other. Soon it becomes clear that one of them is there for a much more disturbing reason, and is actually a psychotic killer there to prey upon others and end their sorrow for them.

The highly anticipated horror film has garnered national press coverage on Screen Anarchy, Deadline, Dread Central, The Digital Bits and more!

After bowing at Fantasporta last year, The Forest of the Lost Souls tore up the international festival circuit winning Best Picture at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the Fant, Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival, the Triple Six Horror Film Festival and more!

Audio Commentary

Deleted Scenes

Fight Rehearsals

Short Film: Saint John's Night

Trailers

Number of Discs: 1

Language: Portuguese

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 71

Audio: 5.1 Stereo

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Daniela Love | Jorge Mota | Lígia Roque | Lília Lopes | Mafalda Banquart

Directors: José Pedro Lopes

