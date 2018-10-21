The Forest of the Lost Souls Blu-ray Edition

$24.95
Genres: Drama | Horror | Mystery
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 2017
Item Release Date: October 9, 2018
Rating: NR
Details
It’s The Saddest Place In The World. And She Is Happy To Be There.
Two strangers meet in a forest notorious for suicides and decide to learn more about each other. Soon it becomes clear that one of them is there for a much more disturbing reason, and is actually a psychotic killer there to prey upon others and end their sorrow for them.
The highly anticipated horror film has garnered national press coverage on Screen Anarchy, Deadline, Dread Central, The Digital Bits and more!
After bowing at Fantasporta last year, The Forest of the Lost Souls tore up the international festival circuit winning Best Picture at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the Fant, Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival, the Triple Six Horror Film Festival and more!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Fight Rehearsals
- Short Film: Saint John's Night
- Trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: Portuguese
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 71
- Audio: 5.1 Stereo
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Daniela Love | Jorge Mota | Lígia Roque | Lília Lopes | Mafalda Banquart
Directors: José Pedro Lopes
