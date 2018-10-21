Share Page Support Us
The Forest of the Lost Souls Blu-ray Edition

The Forest of the Lost Souls Blu-ray Edition
$24.95

$15.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 181021-76740-1
UPC: 760137158783
Part No: MVD1587BR
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Horror | Mystery
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 2017
Item Release Date: October 9, 2018
Rating: NR
Details

It’s The Saddest Place In The World. And She Is Happy To Be There.

Two strangers meet in a forest notorious for suicides and decide to learn more about each other. Soon it becomes clear that one of them is there for a much more disturbing reason, and is actually a psychotic killer there to prey upon others and end their sorrow for them.

The highly anticipated horror film has garnered national press coverage on Screen Anarchy, Deadline, Dread Central, The Digital Bits and more!

After bowing at Fantasporta last year, The Forest of the Lost Souls tore up the international festival circuit winning Best Picture at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the Fant, Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival, the Triple Six Horror Film Festival and more!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Fight Rehearsals
  • Short Film: Saint John's Night
  • Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: Portuguese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 71
  • Audio: 5.1 Stereo
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Daniela Love | Jorge Mota | Lígia Roque | Lília Lopes | Mafalda Banquart
Directors: José Pedro Lopes
Subject: The Forest of the Lost Souls

