W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]

View larger $16.77

$14.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

19 in stock stamp

SKU: 220129-98900-1

Weight: 0.3 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with a reproduction of the first issue of The Crisis Newspaper, published by the NAACP. The stamp is part of the U.S. Postal Service Black American Heritage Series. The set includes a biography on W.E.B. Du Bois by historian Philip Bingham.

Related Items