Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]

W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]
View larger
W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]
W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]
W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]
W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]
$16.77
$14.97
See Options

19 in stock
stamp
SKU: 220129-98900-1
Weight: 0.3 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with a reproduction of the first issue of The Crisis Newspaper, published by the NAACP. The stamp is part of the U.S. Postal Service Black American Heritage Series. The set includes a biography on W.E.B. Du Bois by historian Philip Bingham.

Explore More...

Related Items

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 142, May 1964) Joe Kubert [9056]
Lone Wolf and Cub Criterion Collection
McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure
Love Story 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1970) Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal [9355]
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
God’s Little Acre Movie Tie-In Edition (Signet S581, May 1958)
Phantom Thread Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Jonny Greenwood
The Silver Screen Gang (Hollywood Chapter) Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster
Vintage Old Nick Advertising Bookmark (1945) Schutter Candy Company, St. Louis, Mo. Candy Eating Chart
National Geographic Dawn of Humans 31 x 20 inch Foldout Poster (February 1997) [C38]
stampSKU: 220129-98900-1
Weight: 0.3 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.