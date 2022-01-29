W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with The Crisis Newspaper Reproduction [Y43]

- Subject W.E.B. Du Bois
W.E.B. Du Bois U.S. Postage Stamp First Day of Issue Cover with a reproduction of the first issue of The Crisis Newspaper, published by the NAACP. The stamp is part of the U.S. Postal Service Black American Heritage Series. The set includes a biography on W.E.B. Du Bois by historian Philip Bingham.
