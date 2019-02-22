Ultimate Collections World War II 8-DVD Box Set

View larger $21.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

World War II encompassed some of America’s greatest triumphs and most bitter defeats. HISTORY ULTIMATE COLLECTIONS: WORLD WAR II is a comprehensive and intimate survey of this epic war featuring 20 of its greatest World War II documentaries, each packed with original archival footage, interviews with military experts and historians, and gripping reenactments.

This essential 8-disc anthology of the greatest war of the 20th century includes

WORLD WAR II: THE WAR IN EUROPE: Eight documentaries survey the war's massive scope in Europe.

WORLD WAR II: THE WAR IN THE PACIFIC: Seven documentaries examine the impetus and aftermath of the battle in the Pacific.

BIOGRAPHY: GENERAL DOUGLAS MaCARTHUR: RETURN OF A LEGEND: The great MacArthur helped win World War II with a simple promise: "I shall return."

OKINAWA: THE FINAL BATTLE: Relive the final engagement of World War II, in which over 250,000 people joined in a desperate fight.

EMPIRES OF INDUSTRY: WAR PLANES OF WWII: Learn about the birth of America's aviation industry and some of the greatest fighter planes ever produced.

NUREMBERG: TYRANNY ON TRIAL: Bear witness to the accusations, hearings, and sentencing of Nazi war criminals.

Disc 1: WWII: The War In Europe, Part 1 - The Greatest Conflict / North Africa The Desert War / The Beachhead at Anzio / D-Day The Normandy Invasion

Disc 2: WWII: The War In Europe, Part 2 - Pursuit to the Rhine / The Bomber Offensive: Air War in Europe / The Battle of the Bulge / The Battle of Germany

Disc 3: WWII: The War In The Pacific, Part 1 - Island Hopping: The Road Back / Jungle Warfare: New Guinea to Burma / Air War in the Pacific / The Bloody Ridges of Peleliu

Disc 4: WWII: The War In The Pacific, Part 2 - The Return to the Philippines / Okinawa The Last Battle / Biography: Admiral William "Bull" Halsey: Naval Warrior

Disc 5: Biography: General Douglas MacArthur: Return of a Legend

Disc 6: Okinawa: The Final Battle

Disc 7: Empires of Industry: War Planes Of World War II

Disc 8: Nuremberg: Tyranny On Trial

