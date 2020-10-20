Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]

Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]
View larger
Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]
Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]
Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82382-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Biography | Drama
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Related Items

The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Dario Argento’s Suspiria 23×40 inch Original VHS Video Release Movie Poster (1977)
John Fitzgerald Kennedy in Memoriam Vinyl Edition JFK Voice of the 35th President of the United States
The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 139, Feb 1964) Joe Kubert [9052]
Star Trek: The Original TV Series 50th Anniversary 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C12]
Dynamic Dames Hardcover Edition (2019)
Raise the Titanic – The Complete Film Score by John Barry
Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon: The Greatest Movie Never Made Hardcover Edition

Categories

Art & Creativity | Biography | Drama | Stretched Canvas | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev