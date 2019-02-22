Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Blu-ray + DVD with Slipcover

Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Blu-ray + DVD with Slipcover
View larger
Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Blu-ray + DVD with Slipcover
Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Blu-ray + DVD with Slipcover

$21.99

$15.97


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 190222-77337-1
UPC: 786936773736
ISBN-10: 0788891464
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Oz | James Coburn  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Item Release Date: November 10, 2009
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Experience the film that captured the hearts of critics and fans around the world in a breathtaking new way. MONSTERS, INC. is visually dazzling, action-packed and hilarious, raves the Boston Herald. And now, with eye-popping, crystal-clear visuals and theater-quality sound, it’s even better on Disney Blu-ray Hi-Def! Lovable Sulley (John Goodman) and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are the top scare team at Monsters, Inc., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it’s the monsters who are scared silly, and it’s up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home. Open the door to a fantastic world of fun and imagination that will have you screaming for more. Featuring never-before-seen bonus features, the original DVD and a DisneyFile Digital Copy of the movie, MONSTERS, INC. is a sensational new experience on Disney Blu-ray.

Special Features

  • Ride And Go Seek: Building Monstropolis In Japan: Go Behind The Scenes Of The New Attraction In Tokyo Disneyland
  • Filmmaker's Round Table: Filmmakers Reflect On The Creation Of The Film
  • Audio Commentary
  • Pixar Fun Factory Tour
  • Banished Concepts
  • DVD Of Film Plus Original DVD Bonus
  • DisneyFile Digital Copy

Specifications

  • Region: 1,A,B,C
  • Subtitles: SDH
  • Runtime: 91

Cast: Billy Crystal | Bob Peterson | Bonnie Hunt | Daniel Gerson | Frank Oz | James Coburn | Jeff Pidgeon | Jennifer Tilly | John Goodman | John Ratzenberger | Mary Gibbs | Steve Buscemi | Steve Susskind
Directors: David Silverman | Lee Unkrich | Pete Docter
Project Name: Monsters Inc

Related Items

The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
NYCC Exclusive 2016 The Great Wall Medallion Coin Promo Karry Wang Matt Damon
Tarzan – You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins CD Single from the Walt Disney Records Soundtrack
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 Inch Cover Poster
Diggin’ in the Carts: A Collection of Pioneering Japanese Video Game Music
Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World Director-Approved Special Edition – The Criterion Collection

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Comedy | Digital | DVD | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Walt Disney Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *