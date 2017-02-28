Twitter
The Internecine Project

The Internecine Project
$29.95

$17.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170213-63032-1
UPC: 738329208585
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1974
Item Release Date: January 3, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

Hollywood legend James Coburn (Harry in Your Pocket) stars as Robert Elliot, a former secret agent given the job opportunity of a lifetime: adviser to the President of the United States. However, he has some skeletons in his closet that need eliminating, namely the four people aware of his shady past. Elliot hatches a diabolical plot to get rid of his targets in one night, with no ties leading back to him… The Internecine Project is a nerve-shattering thriller that will grip you in suspense until the unpredictable surprise ending. The stellar cast includes Lee Grant (Damien: The Omen II), Harry Andrews (Too Late the Hero), Ian Hendry (Get Carter), Julian Glover (For Your Eyes Only) and Keenan Wynn (The Mechanic). Written by Jonathan Lynn (Clue) and Barry Levinson (Who?) and directed by Ken Hughes (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). Featuring a rousing score by the great Roy Budd (Get Carter, The Stone Killer, The Destructors) and stunningly shot by two-time Oscar winning Cinematographer Geoffrey Unsworth (Cabaret, 2001: A Space Odyssey).

Special Features

  • Interview with Screenwriter Jonathan Lynn

Specifications

  • Runtime: 89 minutes

Cast: Harry Andrews | Ian Hendry | James Coburn | Julian Glover | Keenan Wynn | Lee Grant
Directors: Ken Hughes

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Featured | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space

