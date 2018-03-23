Wattstax 30th Anniversary Special Edition

$19.97
Details
On August 20, 1972, more than 100,000 people attended what came to be known as “The Black Woodstock.” Wattstax – The Special Edition is the 30th anniversary release of the film that documented that historic event and includes the once-lost original ending featuring Isaac Hayes’ performances of “Theme From Shaft” and “Soulsville.”
Wattstax is a chronicle of black life seven years after the Watts race riots, as well as what comedian Richard Pryor – who delivers several hilarious segments – called “a soulful expression of the black experience.”
Special Features
- Rolling Down A Mountain: Original 1973 ending, performed by Isaac Hayes
- Audio and video commentaries by Chuck D and music historian Rob Bowman
- Audio commentary by Isaac Hayes, Director Mel Stuart, Executive Producer Al Bell and others
- DVD ROM Features: Links to Wattstax website and related sites
- Original 1973 theatrical trailer
- Special Edition 2003 trailer
- Complete Albert King performance of I'll Play the Blues For You
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 103
- Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1 Stereo
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Cast: Albert King | Carla Thomas | Debra Manning | Eddie Floyd | Eric Mercury | Ernie Hines | Freddy Robinson | Frederick Knight | Isaac Hayes | Jesse Jackson | Jimmy Jones | Johnnie Taylor | Kim Weston | Lee Sain | Little Milton | Louise McCord | Luther Ingram | Mel Hardin | Melvin Van Peebles | Ossie Davis | Rance Allen | Richard Pryor | Ruby Dee | Rufus Thomas | Sonny Warner | The Bar-Kays | The Dramatics | The Emotions | The Newcomers | The Staple Singers | The Temprees | Tim McPherson | William Bell
Directors: Mel Stuart
Project Name: Wattstax
