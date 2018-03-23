Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Wattstax 30th Anniversary Special Edition

Wattstax 30th Anniversary Special Edition
View larger

$19.97

$15.90


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 180323-71189-1
UPC: 085393499723
Part No: 34997
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Isaac Hayes  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Stax Records | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1973
Item Release Date: January 10, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

On August 20, 1972, more than 100,000 people attended what came to be known as “The Black Woodstock.” Wattstax – The Special Edition is the 30th anniversary release of the film that documented that historic event and includes the once-lost original ending featuring Isaac Hayes’ performances of “Theme From Shaft” and “Soulsville.”

Wattstax is a chronicle of black life seven years after the Watts race riots, as well as what comedian Richard Pryor – who delivers several hilarious segments – called “a soulful expression of the black experience.”

Special Features

  • Rolling Down A Mountain: Original 1973 ending, performed by Isaac Hayes
  • Audio and video commentaries by Chuck D and music historian Rob Bowman
  • Audio commentary by Isaac Hayes, Director Mel Stuart, Executive Producer Al Bell and others
  • DVD ROM Features: Links to Wattstax website and related sites
  • Original 1973 theatrical trailer
  • Special Edition 2003 trailer
  • Complete Albert King performance of I'll Play the Blues For You

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 103
  • Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1 Stereo
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Albert King | Carla Thomas | Debra Manning | Eddie Floyd | Eric Mercury | Ernie Hines | Freddy Robinson | Frederick Knight | Isaac Hayes | Jesse Jackson | Jimmy Jones | Johnnie Taylor | Kim Weston | Lee Sain | Little Milton | Louise McCord | Luther Ingram | Mel Hardin | Melvin Van Peebles | Ossie Davis | Rance Allen | Richard Pryor | Ruby Dee | Rufus Thomas | Sonny Warner | The Bar-Kays | The Dramatics | The Emotions | The Newcomers | The Staple Singers | The Temprees | Tim McPherson | William Bell
Directors: Mel Stuart
Project Name: Wattstax

Related Items

The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Vamp Special Edition
The James Bond Collection Special Edition Volume 1 007 DVD
Johnny Cash in Concert at Folsom Prison – Vinyl
Ralph Bakshi’s Heavy Traffic Blu-ray
Fargo 20th Anniversary Steelbook Edition Shout Factory – Joel and Ethan Coen
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Naruto Shippuden 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
The Comedy Store 20th Birthday Featuring Richard Pryor, Gary Shandling, Bob Saget, Pauly Shore + Many More [CD]

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Documentary | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical | Stax Records | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *