Wattstax 30th Anniversary Special Edition

Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1973

Item Release Date: January 10, 2006

Rating: R

Details

On August 20, 1972, more than 100,000 people attended what came to be known as “The Black Woodstock.” Wattstax – The Special Edition is the 30th anniversary release of the film that documented that historic event and includes the once-lost original ending featuring Isaac Hayes’ performances of “Theme From Shaft” and “Soulsville.”

Wattstax is a chronicle of black life seven years after the Watts race riots, as well as what comedian Richard Pryor – who delivers several hilarious segments – called “a soulful expression of the black experience.”

Special Features

Rolling Down A Mountain: Original 1973 ending, performed by Isaac Hayes

Audio and video commentaries by Chuck D and music historian Rob Bowman

Audio commentary by Isaac Hayes, Director Mel Stuart, Executive Producer Al Bell and others

DVD ROM Features: Links to Wattstax website and related sites

Original 1973 theatrical trailer

Special Edition 2003 trailer

Complete Albert King performance of I'll Play the Blues For You

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Runtime: 103

Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1 Stereo

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Albert King | Carla Thomas | Debra Manning | Eddie Floyd | Eric Mercury | Ernie Hines | Freddy Robinson | Frederick Knight | Isaac Hayes | Jesse Jackson | Jimmy Jones | Johnnie Taylor | Kim Weston | Lee Sain | Little Milton | Louise McCord | Luther Ingram | Mel Hardin | Melvin Van Peebles | Ossie Davis | Rance Allen | Richard Pryor | Ruby Dee | Rufus Thomas | Sonny Warner | The Bar-Kays | The Dramatics | The Emotions | The Newcomers | The Staple Singers | The Temprees | Tim McPherson | William Bell

Directors: Mel Stuart

Project Name: Wattstax

