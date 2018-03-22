Antoine Fuqua’s ICE Season One 3-Disc Set – Donald Sutherland, Jeremy Sisto, Cam Gigandet

View larger $25.99 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





DVD SKU: 180322-71151-1

UPC: 741952837299

Part No: E0EDV8372

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Antoine Fuqua | Donald Sutherland items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Crime | Drama | Television | Thrillers

Studio: E One

Original U.S. Release: November 16, 2016

Rating: TV-MA

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After the accidental death of a diamond smuggler, the prestigious, diamond-dealing Green family finds itself under the thumb of a powerful crime boss who draws them into the dangerous world of blood-diamonds. While the family fights to keep their business legitimate, their relationships threaten to fracture under the pressure.

Special Features

Series Premise

Jeremy Sisto and Cam Gigandet Interview

Rachele Royale 'Diamond Girl' Music Video

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Region: 1

Cast: Cam Gigandet | D.B. Sweeney | Donald Sutherland | Ella Thomas | Jeremy Sisto | Jo Jo Crown | Judith Shekoni | Konstantin Lavysh | Laura Vandervoort | Ray Winstone

Contributors: Antoine Fuqua

Project Name: Ice

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Drama | DVD | E One | Movies & TV | Television | Thrillers