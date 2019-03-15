Killing Lincoln – Narrated by Tom Hanks Blu-ray + Digital HD Edition

View larger $29.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, Killing Lincoln is the suspenseful, eye-opening story of the events surrounding the assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. While some aspects of the plot to slay Lincoln and cripple the newly forming union are widely known, much more of the history unfolds in this insightful thriller. As actor John Wilkes Booth becomes increasingly obsessed with removing Lincoln from office, a secret cabal forms, and ultimately empowers Booth to carry out an event that will change America forever. Narrated by Oscar(R) Winner Tom Hanks and produced by Tony Scott and Ridley Scott, this historical masterpiece stars Billy Campbell (TV’s The Killing) in a spectacular turn as President Lincoln.

Special Features

Audio Commentary Featuring Executive Producer and Screenwriter Erik Jendresen

An Interview with Co-Author Bill O'Reilly

Uncovering the Truth: The Making of Killing Lincoln

Promotional Features: Becoming Booth, Becoming Lincoln, Playing Mary Todd, Directing a New Lincoln Story, Killing Lincoln Preview

Instantly Stream and Download Digital HD Version of the Film

Specifications

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: 96

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Campbell | Regen Wilson | Tom Hanks

Directors: Adrian Moat

Project Name: Killing Lincoln

