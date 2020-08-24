Share Page Support Us
Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam Theater Souvenir Program Guide

Details

Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam Theater Souvenir Program Guide. Call Me Madam is a musical written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. This program is from the 1950 Broadway run of the show. The Broadway production opened on October 12th, 1950 at the Imperial Theatre, where it ran for 644 performances. In addition to Merman, the cast included Russell Nype, Paul Lukas, Pat Harrington Sr., Galina Talva, Lilia Skala, Tommy Rall and Richard Eastham.

Cast: Ethel Merman | Galina Talva | Lilia Skala | Pat Harrington Sr. | Paul Lukas | Richard Eastham | Russell Nype | Tommy Ral
Project Name: Call Me Madam

