Geberts und Tauffchein Birth Baptism FRAKTUR Certificate Reading Pennsylvania 1879

Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original, partly printed, birth and baptismal certificate, partially hand-colored. Geburts und Tauf Schein Birth Baptism FRAKTUR Certificate Reading Pennsylvania 1879.
The item is in good condition with wear, bends, creases and small tears on the edges. See photos for details.
- Size: 14.5 x 17.5 in