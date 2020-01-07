Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Geberts und Tauffchein Birth Baptism FRAKTUR Certificate Reading Pennsylvania 1879

Geberts und Tauffchein Birth Baptism FRAKTUR Certificate Reading Pennsylvania 1879
View larger

$200.00

$139.97


1 in stock


certSKU: 200107-79986-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original, partly printed, birth and baptismal certificate, partially hand-colored. Geburts und Tauf Schein Birth Baptism FRAKTUR Certificate Reading Pennsylvania 1879.

The item is in good condition with wear, bends, creases and small tears on the edges. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 14.5 x 17.5 in

Related Items

Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World
Conan the Barbarian 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Life: The First Decade 1936-1945 (1984) [1931115]
Richfield Oil Corporation-branded Map of New York State and Northeast
TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover A
Diamond Lil Paperback Mass Market Edition (Dell Mapback, 525) 1951
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition
Infant Care Publication No. 8 U.S. Dept of Labor Children’s Bureau (1932)
Mycroft Holmes 1st Edition signed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse (Hardcover, 2015)

Categories

History | Memorabilia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *