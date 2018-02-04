Norman Rockwell Limited Edition Edwin M. Knowles Christmas Dream 1978 Plate Number 11651A

View larger $15.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Plate SKU: 180205-70424-1

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Norman Rockwell items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Drama | Family | History | Mystery

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is Plate Number 11651A of the limited edition of Norman Rockwell’s Christmas Dream. The work was originally painted in 1923 by Rockwell and was certified by the Rockwell Society of America. The plate is the fifth in an annual series, made in a limited edition permanently closed by Edwin M. Knowles on December 22, 1978.

Bradex: 84-70-1.5

84-70-1.5 Plate Number: 11651A

The item is in great shape with no cracks. Please review photos for condition details. Feel free to contact me with any questions at all.

Specifications

Size: 8.25 in



Artists: Norman Rockwell

Related Items

Categories

Drama | Family | History | Memorabilia | Mystery