Norman Rockwell Limited Edition Edwin M. Knowles Christmas Dream 1978 Plate Number 11651A

$15.99

$8.99


1 in stock


Plate Number 11651A
Weight: 3 lbs
Condition: New

This is Plate Number 11651A of the limited edition of Norman Rockwell’s Christmas Dream. The work was originally painted in 1923 by Rockwell and was certified by the Rockwell Society of America. The plate is the fifth in an annual series, made in a limited edition permanently closed by Edwin M. Knowles on December 22, 1978.

  • Bradex: 84-70-1.5
  • Plate Number: 11651A

The item is in great shape with no cracks. Please review photos for condition details. Feel free to contact me with any questions at all.

  • Size: 8.25 in


