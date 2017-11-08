Twitter
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature

Item Release Date: July 22, 2008
Details

Presenting the exciting music score from the animated feature film Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, based on the popular animated television series, Teen Titans. Composers Kristopher Carter, Michael McCuistion and Lolita Ritmanis, who are acclaimed for their amazing music work on Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Legion Of Super Heroes and many others, bring their enthralling scoring talents to this adventure-packed tale in which America’s coolest heroes battle a new threat in Japan.

Playlists

  • Meet Saico Tek (5:18)
    Interrogation (1:23)
    Main Title (2:36)
    Tokyo Arrival (1:28)
    Monster Attack (4:36)
    Troopers Tour + Robin's Disappointment (1:46)
    Titans Watched (1:52)
    Starfire Videogame (1:18)
    Moment Lost (2:39)
    Tokyo Skyline + Robin Blots Out Saico Tek (4:11)
    All You Can Eat/Boy Troubles (2:01)
    Titans Attack (1:51)
    The Note (:51)
    The Fight Continues (2:43)
    Raven Finds Books/Robin Goes Underground (1:19)
    Play It Louder (:55)
    Bar Fight (1:18)
    Motorcycle Chase (1:57)
    Brushogun Origin (2:17)
    Chasing Titans (1:58)
    Meet Brushogun (3:48)
    Villains Makin' Copies (2:16)
    Final Battle (4:20)
    The Kiss (:55)
    Tokyo's Newest Heroes (1:58)
    End Credits (1:59)   by: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 53:33

Cast: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Greg Cipes | Hynden Walch | Janice Kawaye | Keone Young | Khary Payton | Robert Ito | Scott Menville | Tara Strong | Yuri Lowenthal
Directors: Ben Jones | Michael Chang
Composers: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
Project Name: Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

