Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature

View larger $16.98 $13.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171106-68221-1

UPC: 826924107324

Part No: LLLCD 1073

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television

Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records

Item Release Date: July 22, 2008

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the exciting music score from the animated feature film Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, based on the popular animated television series, Teen Titans. Composers Kristopher Carter, Michael McCuistion and Lolita Ritmanis, who are acclaimed for their amazing music work on Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Legion Of Super Heroes and many others, bring their enthralling scoring talents to this adventure-packed tale in which America’s coolest heroes battle a new threat in Japan.

Playlists



Interrogation (1:23)

Main Title (2:36)

Tokyo Arrival (1:28)

Monster Attack (4:36)

Troopers Tour + Robin's Disappointment (1:46)

Titans Watched (1:52)

Starfire Videogame (1:18)

Moment Lost (2:39)

Tokyo Skyline + Robin Blots Out Saico Tek (4:11)

All You Can Eat/Boy Troubles (2:01)

Titans Attack (1:51)

The Note (:51)

The Fight Continues (2:43)

Raven Finds Books/Robin Goes Underground (1:19)

Play It Louder (:55)

Bar Fight (1:18)

Motorcycle Chase (1:57)

Brushogun Origin (2:17)

Chasing Titans (1:58)

Meet Brushogun (3:48)

Villains Makin' Copies (2:16)

Final Battle (4:20)

The Kiss (:55)

Tokyo's Newest Heroes (1:58)

End Credits (1:59) by: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion Meet Saico Tek (5:18)Interrogation (1:23)Main Title (2:36)Tokyo Arrival (1:28)Monster Attack (4:36)Troopers Tour + Robin's Disappointment (1:46)Titans Watched (1:52)Starfire Videogame (1:18)Moment Lost (2:39)Tokyo Skyline + Robin Blots Out Saico Tek (4:11)All You Can Eat/Boy Troubles (2:01)Titans Attack (1:51)The Note (:51)The Fight Continues (2:43)Raven Finds Books/Robin Goes Underground (1:19)Play It Louder (:55)Bar Fight (1:18)Motorcycle Chase (1:57)Brushogun Origin (2:17)Chasing Titans (1:58)Meet Brushogun (3:48)Villains Makin' Copies (2:16)Final Battle (4:20)The Kiss (:55)Tokyo's Newest Heroes (1:58)End Credits (1:59) by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 53:33

Cast: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Greg Cipes | Hynden Walch | Janice Kawaye | Keone Young | Khary Payton | Robert Ito | Scott Menville | Tara Strong | Yuri Lowenthal

Directors: Ben Jones | Michael Chang

Composers: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion

Project Name: Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | CD | Comedy | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Family | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art