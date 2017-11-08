Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature

$16.98
Presenting the exciting music score from the animated feature film Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, based on the popular animated television series, Teen Titans. Composers Kristopher Carter, Michael McCuistion and Lolita Ritmanis, who are acclaimed for their amazing music work on Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Legion Of Super Heroes and many others, bring their enthralling scoring talents to this adventure-packed tale in which America’s coolest heroes battle a new threat in Japan.
- Meet Saico Tek (5:18)
Interrogation (1:23)
Main Title (2:36)
Tokyo Arrival (1:28)
Monster Attack (4:36)
Troopers Tour + Robin's Disappointment (1:46)
Titans Watched (1:52)
Starfire Videogame (1:18)
Moment Lost (2:39)
Tokyo Skyline + Robin Blots Out Saico Tek (4:11)
All You Can Eat/Boy Troubles (2:01)
Titans Attack (1:51)
The Note (:51)
The Fight Continues (2:43)
Raven Finds Books/Robin Goes Underground (1:19)
Play It Louder (:55)
Bar Fight (1:18)
Motorcycle Chase (1:57)
Brushogun Origin (2:17)
Chasing Titans (1:58)
Meet Brushogun (3:48)
Villains Makin' Copies (2:16)
Final Battle (4:20)
The Kiss (:55)
Tokyo's Newest Heroes (1:58)
End Credits (1:59) by: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 53:33
Cast: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Greg Cipes | Hynden Walch | Janice Kawaye | Keone Young | Khary Payton | Robert Ito | Scott Menville | Tara Strong | Yuri Lowenthal
Directors: Ben Jones | Michael Chang
Composers: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
Project Name: Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
