DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Limited Edition Music by Blake Neely

$16.98
$14.98
UPC: 826924140420
Part No: LLLCD 1404
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: November 18, 2016
Details
La-La Land Records, DC, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music present acclaimed composer Blake Neely’s (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot) original score to the first season of the hit television series DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, starring Greg Berlanti, Franz Drameh and Victor Garber. Composer Neely expands his DC musical landscape with another rich and exciting original score that winningly compliments this thrilling series of time-traveling super heroes and villains a spinoff show from the wildly successful series Arrow and The Flash. Neely has assembled the finest musical moments from the first season, resulting in a knockout collection of cues fans will love! This is limited edition CD release of 3,000 units.
Special Features
- Limited edition CD release of 3,000 units
Playlists
- London 2166 / Set a Course
You Are Legends
Boarding the Waverider / Back in Time
The Lie
Nuclear Missile Sale
Destinies
Atom Goes Inside to Save Kendra
Leonard Goes Home
Time Masters Offer a Deal
Russian Problems
Broken Oath for Love
Rory Betrays, Snart Handles Him
Things Get Batty / Left Behind
They're Not Coming Back
Rescuing Sara from Nanda Parbat
Tale of Oedipus Rex / The Hunters Are Coming
The Magnificent Eight
Enter the Pilgrim / Rip's Revenge
Jax Meets His Father / Mick Meets Himself
Hawkgirl Fights Savage, Atom Fights Leviathan
Martin Sends Jefferson Away
Escape the Time Masters
At the Oculus / Cold Hard Sacrifice
Time Is Unmoored
Savage Meteoritual Fight
Sacrificial Trip to the Sun
Who's Up for More? by: Blake Neely
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 76:48
Cast: Amy Louise Pemberton | Arthur Darvill | Brandon Routh | Caity Lotz | Dominic Purcell | Franz Drameh | Maisie Richardson-Sellers | Nick Zano | Victor Garber
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
