DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Limited Edition Music by Blake Neely

View larger $16.98 $14.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171106-68216-1

UPC: 826924140420

Part No: LLLCD 1404

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television

Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records

Item Release Date: November 18, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, DC, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music present acclaimed composer Blake Neely’s (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot) original score to the first season of the hit television series DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, starring Greg Berlanti, Franz Drameh and Victor Garber. Composer Neely expands his DC musical landscape with another rich and exciting original score that winningly compliments this thrilling series of time-traveling super heroes and villains a spinoff show from the wildly successful series Arrow and The Flash. Neely has assembled the finest musical moments from the first season, resulting in a knockout collection of cues fans will love! This is limited edition CD release of 3,000 units.

Special Features

Limited edition CD release of 3,000 units

Playlists



You Are Legends

Boarding the Waverider / Back in Time

The Lie

Nuclear Missile Sale

Destinies

Atom Goes Inside to Save Kendra

Leonard Goes Home

Time Masters Offer a Deal

Russian Problems

Broken Oath for Love

Rory Betrays, Snart Handles Him

Things Get Batty / Left Behind

They're Not Coming Back

Rescuing Sara from Nanda Parbat

Tale of Oedipus Rex / The Hunters Are Coming

The Magnificent Eight

Enter the Pilgrim / Rip's Revenge

Jax Meets His Father / Mick Meets Himself

Hawkgirl Fights Savage, Atom Fights Leviathan

Martin Sends Jefferson Away

Escape the Time Masters

At the Oculus / Cold Hard Sacrifice

Time Is Unmoored

Savage Meteoritual Fight

Sacrificial Trip to the Sun

Who's Up for More? by: Blake Neely London 2166 / Set a CourseYou Are LegendsBoarding the Waverider / Back in TimeThe LieNuclear Missile SaleDestiniesAtom Goes Inside to Save KendraLeonard Goes HomeTime Masters Offer a DealRussian ProblemsBroken Oath for LoveRory Betrays, Snart Handles HimThings Get Batty / Left BehindThey're Not Coming BackRescuing Sara from Nanda ParbatTale of Oedipus Rex / The Hunters Are ComingThe Magnificent EightEnter the Pilgrim / Rip's RevengeJax Meets His Father / Mick Meets HimselfHawkgirl Fights Savage, Atom Fights LeviathanMartin Sends Jefferson AwayEscape the Time MastersAt the Oculus / Cold Hard SacrificeTime Is UnmooredSavage Meteoritual FightSacrificial Trip to the SunWho's Up for More? by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 76:48

Cast: Amy Louise Pemberton | Arthur Darvill | Brandon Routh | Caity Lotz | Dominic Purcell | Franz Drameh | Maisie Richardson-Sellers | Nick Zano | Victor Garber

Composers: Blake Neely

Project Name: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Drama | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records