Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price [F62]

Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price [F62]
View larger
Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price [F62]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Funko POP Star Wars Imperial Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #57
Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water Combo Edition
Famous Monsters Magazine #90 (May 1972) Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing 189138
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette
New York Post Newspaper (Sep 14 2001) 911 Full Edition V45
Sci Fi Magazine (April 2006) Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars, Natalie Portman [S49]
Set of 6 Vintage Original Black and White Press Photos by Topping [219]
Life Wish by Jill Ireland 1st Edition Hardcover (1987)
Bride of Frankenstein 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
The Man Who Laughs Graphic Novel Edition
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.