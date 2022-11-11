Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price [F62]

- Cast: Anne Revere | Connie Marshall | Gene Tierney | Glenn Langan | Harry Morgan | Jessica Tandy | Spring Byington | Vincent Price | Vivienne Osborne | Walter Huston
- Directors: Joseph L. Mankiewicz
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | Mystery
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: April 19, 1946
- Rating: nr
- More: Joseph L. Mankiewicz | Vincent Price
Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s Dragonwyck (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gene Tierney, Vincent Price.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
