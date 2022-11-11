Deadline at Dawn (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Susan Hayward, Paul Lukas [F61]

- Cast: Bill Williams | Jerome Cowan | Joseph Calleia | Lola Lane | Marvin Miller | Osa Massen | Paul Lukas | Susan Hayward
- Directors: Harold Clurman | William Cameron Menzies
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Film Noir
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: February 15, 1946
- Rating: passed
Deadline at Dawn (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Susan Hayward, Paul Lukas.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
