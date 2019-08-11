FM Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $39.99 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 20, 1978

Item Release Date: July 2, 2019

Rating: PG

Details

The airwaves crackle with the delectable sound of smooth rock in FM, a riotous comedy about the heady world of late-70s US radio. Michael Brandon (Four Flies on Grey Velvet) stars as Jeff Dugan, the ultra-cool program director at Q-SKY Radio, LA’s number one rock station. Dugan encourages a free-wheeling culture at work, employing an array of eccentric DJ personalities: Mother (Eileen Brennan, Private Benjamin), a husky, world-weary ex-hippie; Eric Swan (Martin Mull, Clue), a mad-cap romantic looking for love, and The Prince of Darkness (Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles), a cool cat who keeps the night-time airwaves alive.

But when the station’s future is thrown in to jeopardy by corporate bosses looking to cash-in, the Q-SKY troupe are forced to batten down the hatches and turn up the volume – will a fully-fledged rock ‘n’ roll rebellion save the day? Legendary cinematographer John A. Alonzo (Chinatown, Scarface) directs this slickly-produced rock film, which combines hilarious studio hijinks with epic footage of Linda Ronstadt and Jimmy Buffett in concert. FM also boasts an incredible platinum-selling soundtrack featuring a pantheon of AOR greats including Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Eagles and Tom Petty (who also cameos). Now, High Fidelity meets High Definition as FM debuts on blu-ray with a selection of exciting new extras.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation transferred from original film elements

Uncompressed stereo 2.0 PCM audio soundtrack

Mono 1.0 music and effects track

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

No Static at All, a newly filmed interview with Michael Brandon, the star of FM

Radio Chaos, a newly filmed interview with Ezra Sacks, the writer of FM

The Spirit of Radio, a newly filmed video appreciation of the era of FM radio and the FM soundtrack by the film and music critic Glenn Kenny

Extensive gallery of original stills, promotional images and soundtrack sleeves

Original trailers • Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer and critic Paul Corupe

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 104

Cast: Alex Karras | Cleavon Little | Eileen Brennan | James Keach | Jimmy Buffett | Linda Ronstadt | Martin Mull | Michael Brandon | Tom Petty

Directors: John A. Alonzo

Project Name: FM

