FM Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Details

The airwaves crackle with the delectable sound of smooth rock in FM, a riotous comedy about the heady world of late-70s US radio. Michael Brandon (Four Flies on Grey Velvet) stars as Jeff Dugan, the ultra-cool program director at Q-SKY Radio, LA’s number one rock station. Dugan encourages a free-wheeling culture at work, employing an array of eccentric DJ personalities: Mother (Eileen Brennan, Private Benjamin), a husky, world-weary ex-hippie; Eric Swan (Martin Mull, Clue), a mad-cap romantic looking for love, and The Prince of Darkness (Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles), a cool cat who keeps the night-time airwaves alive.

But when the station’s future is thrown in to jeopardy by corporate bosses looking to cash-in, the Q-SKY troupe are forced to batten down the hatches and turn up the volume – will a fully-fledged rock ‘n’ roll rebellion save the day? Legendary cinematographer John A. Alonzo (Chinatown, Scarface) directs this slickly-produced rock film, which combines hilarious studio hijinks with epic footage of Linda Ronstadt and Jimmy Buffett in concert. FM also boasts an incredible platinum-selling soundtrack featuring a pantheon of AOR greats including Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Eagles and Tom Petty (who also cameos). Now, High Fidelity meets High Definition as FM debuts on blu-ray with a selection of exciting new extras.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation transferred from original film elements
  • Uncompressed stereo 2.0 PCM audio soundtrack
  • Mono 1.0 music and effects track
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • No Static at All, a newly filmed interview with Michael Brandon, the star of FM
  • Radio Chaos, a newly filmed interview with Ezra Sacks, the writer of FM
  • The Spirit of Radio, a newly filmed video appreciation of the era of FM radio and the FM soundtrack by the film and music critic Glenn Kenny
  • Extensive gallery of original stills, promotional images and soundtrack sleeves
  • Original trailers • Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options
  • Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer and critic Paul Corupe

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 104

Cast: Alex Karras | Cleavon Little | Eileen Brennan | James Keach | Jimmy Buffett | Linda Ronstadt | Martin Mull | Michael Brandon | Tom Petty
Directors: John A. Alonzo
Project Name: FM

