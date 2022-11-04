The Delicate Delinquent (1957) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Jerry Lewis, Darren McGavin [F52]

- Cast: Darren McGavin | Horace McMahon | Jefferson Searles | Jerry Lewis | Joe Corey | Martha Hyer | Mary Webster | Milton Frome | Richard Bakalyan | Robert Ivers
- Directors: Don McGuire | Jerry Lewis
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: May 24, 1957
- Rating: approved
The Delicate Delinquent (1957) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Jerry Lewis, Darren McGavin.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.