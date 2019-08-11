Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks Limited Edition Vinyl

$15.99
$13.97
UPC: 4250137213408
Part No: RBLLP13
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Ennio Morricone items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Rustblade
Item Release Date: April 22, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A Collection Of Scary & Thrilling Soundtracks From the Master of the Sountracks Ennio Morricone Limited vinyl.
For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius with a collection of songs appearing for the first time ever on vinyl. A must have!
Limited edition transparent vinyl, 499 copies.
Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details.
Playlists
- Copkiller
In pieno petto
Il trio infernale
Oltre il silenzio
Evaporazion
Orazione
Corleone
Passeggiata notturna
Assassinio sul lago
BarbablÃ¹ (caccia)
Qui ci scappa Il morto
The bum (Il barbone)
Diario di un pazzo
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 40:50
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Suspense | Thrillers | Vinyl | Zombie Films