Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks Limited Edition Vinyl

Item Release Date: April 22, 2016

Details

A Collection Of Scary & Thrilling Soundtracks From the Master of the Sountracks Ennio Morricone Limited vinyl.

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius with a collection of songs appearing for the first time ever on vinyl. A must have!

Limited edition transparent vinyl, 499 copies.

Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details.

Playlists

Copkiller

In pieno petto

Il trio infernale

Oltre il silenzio

Evaporazion

Orazione

Corleone

Passeggiata notturna

Assassinio sul lago

BarbablÃ¹ (caccia)

Qui ci scappa Il morto

The bum (Il barbone)

Diario di un pazzo

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 40:50



Composers: Ennio Morricone

