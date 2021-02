Frankenstein Monster Spinature

View larger $29.99 $25.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Original U.S. Release: November 21, 1931

“It’s Alive!”

Presenting the official Universal Monsters Frankenstein Spinature. From the 1931 classic horror film, Frankenstein’s monster comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Collectible stands approximately 3.75″ tall.

Size: 3.75 in tall

Material: Plastic Resin

Cast: Boris Karloff | Colin Clive | Dwight Frye | Edward Van Sloan | Frederick Kerr | John Boles | Lionel Belmore | Mae Clarke | Marilyn Harris | Paul Panzer

Directors: James Whale

Project Name: Frankenstein

Artists: Robert Sammelin

