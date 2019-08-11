Demons 2 Original Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

$27.99
UPC: 760137251019
Part No: RBL069LP
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: February 13, 1987
Item Release Date: August 7, 2019
Rating: R
Finally Demons 2 soundtrack is available! Definitive release of the Iconic Horror / Gore Movie Limited vinyl pressing!
Finally Demons 2 Soundtrack is Available. Definitive release of the Iconic Horror / Gore Movie directed by Lamberto Bava. Simon Boswell combines dark electronic prog grooves with violently smashing rock. The result is an epic musical score rich with Analog Synthesizers, Guitars tense rhythms and Boswell’s signature atmospheres. Welcome To The World Of Demons. Contains unreleased and remixed tracks.
Limited Vinyl plus Poster.
Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details. The image of the album outside the sleeve is a stock image for reference only.
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 30:00
Cast: Asia Argento | Coralina Cataldi-Tassoni | David Edwin Knight | Nancy Brilli
Directors: Lamberto Bava
Project Name: Demons 2
