Demons 2 Original Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Vinyl SKU: 190811-78767-1

UPC: 760137251019

Part No: RBL069LP

Weight: 2.12 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: February 13, 1987

Item Release Date: August 7, 2019

Rating: R

Details

Finally Demons 2 soundtrack is available! Definitive release of the Iconic Horror / Gore Movie Limited vinyl pressing!

Finally Demons 2 Soundtrack is Available. Definitive release of the Iconic Horror / Gore Movie directed by Lamberto Bava. Simon Boswell combines dark electronic prog grooves with violently smashing rock. The result is an epic musical score rich with Analog Synthesizers, Guitars tense rhythms and Boswell’s signature atmospheres. Welcome To The World Of Demons. Contains unreleased and remixed tracks.

Limited Vinyl plus Poster.

Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details. The image of the album outside the sleeve is a stock image for reference only.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 30:00

Cast: Asia Argento | Coralina Cataldi-Tassoni | David Edwin Knight | Nancy Brilli

Directors: Lamberto Bava

Project Name: Demons 2

