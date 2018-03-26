Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition

Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
View larger

$6.99

From: $2.67


1 in stock
DVD A1
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition

1 in stock
DVD A2
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition


DVD A1SKU: 180326-71310-1
UPC: 013023168794
Part No: 11687
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
DVD A2SKU: 180326-71310-2
UPC: 013023168794
Part No: 11687
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Thrillers
Studio: Pioneer
Original U.S. Release: March 22, 2002
Item Release Date: June 25, 2002
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Naomi Armitage and Ross Sylibus changed their names and live with their daughter Yoko as a normal happy family on Mars – until a robot riot breaks out at an anti-matter plant on Earth. Armitage learns the riot is actually a plot to suppress evidence of illegal research and development of “Third Robots” and decides to go to Earth to find out who’s behind the heinous act. What Armitage discovers is the most powerful enemy she has ever encountered… Replicas of herself!

The item is in very good condition with wear on the outside package. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Scene Access
  • Pioneer Animation Previews

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: 1,4
  • Runtime: 90

Cast: Daiki Nakamura | Hikaru Hanada | Jôji Nakata | Juliette Lewis | Kazuhiro Yamaji | Ryôka Yuzuki | Yuka Imai
Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama
Project Name: Armitage: Dual-Matrix
Characters: Naomi Armitage

Related Items

Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Children’s Shirt Designs
Cronos Criterion Collection
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Genesis 24 X 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number #6 with full-color Plague of the Zombies Poster (1972)
Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
The Lost Boys – 1998 DVD
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
The Devil’s Backbone Criterion Collection

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Movies & TV | Pioneer | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *