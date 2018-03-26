Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition

View larger $6.99 From: $2.67 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ DVD A1 $2.67 DVD A2 $2.67 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Original U.S. Release: March 22, 2002

Item Release Date: June 25, 2002

Rating: R

Naomi Armitage and Ross Sylibus changed their names and live with their daughter Yoko as a normal happy family on Mars – until a robot riot breaks out at an anti-matter plant on Earth. Armitage learns the riot is actually a plot to suppress evidence of illegal research and development of “Third Robots” and decides to go to Earth to find out who’s behind the heinous act. What Armitage discovers is the most powerful enemy she has ever encountered… Replicas of herself!

The item is in very good condition with wear on the outside package. The disc is in great shape.

Scene Access

Pioneer Animation Previews

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English

Region: 1,4

Runtime: 90

Cast: Daiki Nakamura | Hikaru Hanada | Jôji Nakata | Juliette Lewis | Kazuhiro Yamaji | Ryôka Yuzuki | Yuka Imai

Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama

Project Name: Armitage: Dual-Matrix

Characters: Naomi Armitage

