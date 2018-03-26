Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition

$6.99
UPC: 013023168794
Part No: 11687
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Thrillers
Studio: Pioneer
Original U.S. Release: March 22, 2002
Item Release Date: June 25, 2002
Rating: R
Details
Naomi Armitage and Ross Sylibus changed their names and live with their daughter Yoko as a normal happy family on Mars – until a robot riot breaks out at an anti-matter plant on Earth. Armitage learns the riot is actually a plot to suppress evidence of illegal research and development of “Third Robots” and decides to go to Earth to find out who’s behind the heinous act. What Armitage discovers is the most powerful enemy she has ever encountered… Replicas of herself!
The item is in very good condition with wear on the outside package. The disc is in great shape.
Special Features
- Scene Access
- Pioneer Animation Previews
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
- Subtitles: English
- Region: 1,4
- Runtime: 90
Cast: Daiki Nakamura | Hikaru Hanada | Jôji Nakata | Juliette Lewis | Kazuhiro Yamaji | Ryôka Yuzuki | Yuka Imai
Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama
Project Name: Armitage: Dual-Matrix
Characters: Naomi Armitage
