The World of A Wrinkle in Time: The Making of the Movie Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180228-70825-1

ISBN-10: 0374309426

ISBN-13: 978-0374309428

Weight: 2.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Farrar, Straus and Giroux | Walt Disney Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 9, 2018

Item Release Date: February 6, 2018

Rating: PG

Details

Travel through time and space on an epic adventure with Disney’s major motion picture A Wrinkle in Time!

This keepsake book takes readers behind the scenes of Disney’s film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless novel. Complete with interviews and photographs of the cast and crew, it’s an exclusive look at the film’s production perfect for moviegoers and fans of the iconic book. Discover how acclaimed director Ava DuVernay brought the story to the silver screen; hear firsthand how stars like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling were transformed into characters; see how sets were built and locations scouted. And discover how one young girl, Meg Murry, finds strength in her flaws, saves her family, and learns that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by her own light.

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle is one of the most beloved children’s books of our era, and the major motion picture from Walt Disney Studios brings it alive for both lifelong lovers of the story and a new generation of fans.

Specifications

Pages: 144

Size: 9.4 x 0.6 x 11.4 in

Cast: Akemi Look | Bellamy Young | Chris Pine | Gugu Mbatha-Raw | Michael Pena | Mindy Kaling | Oprah Winfrey | Reese Witherspoon | Rowan Blanchard | Storm Reid | Zach Galifianakis

Directors: Ava DuVernay

Subject: A Wrinkle in Time

Authors: Kate Egan

