Twilight 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson [I70]

- Cast: Anna Kendrick | Ashley Greene | Billy Burke | Christian Serratos | Gil Birmingham | Gregory Tyree Boyce | Jackson Rathbone | Justin Chon | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Matt Bushell | Michael Welch | Nikki Reed | Sarah Clarke | Taylor Lautner
- Directors: Catherine Hardwicke
- Project Name Twilight
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Book Based | Drama | Fantasy | Monsters | Romance | Vampires
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Summit Entertainment
- Original Release Date: November 21, 2008
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Ashley Greene | Kristen Stewart | Taylor Lautner
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Twilight 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson.
Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 11.5 x 17 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anna Kendrick | Ashley Greene | Billy Burke | Catherine Hardwicke | Christian Serratos | Gil Birmingham | Gregory Tyree Boyce | Jackson Rathbone | Justin Chon | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Matt Bushell | Michael Welch | Nikki Reed | Sarah Clarke | Taylor Lautner
- Shows / Movies: Twilight
- Genres: Book Based | Drama | Fantasy | Monsters | Romance | Vampires
- Studios / Manufacturers: Summit Entertainment
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original