Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)

Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
View larger
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)

$45.99

$19.99


1 in stock


PendantSKU: 180124-70133-1
UPC: 638264932500
Part No: CPTAPNK02CW
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Captain America  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 6, 2016
Item Release Date: May 26, 2016
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is a stainless steel, officially licensed pendant based on Captain America’s famous shield. The item is in great shape and still in its original, full-color box. The chain length is 24 inches.

The box and pendant have a few small scuff marks. See photos for details. Note that the first image with the white background is a stock photo for reference only.

Cast: Alfre Woodard | Anthony Mackie | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Frank Grillo | Jeremy Renner | Paul Bettany | Paul Rudd | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | William Hurt
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Subject: Captain America: Civil War
Characters: Captain America

Related Items

Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Bruce Lee Staff Strike Front Printed Apparel
Flash Gordon: The Complete TV Series 4-Disc DVD Set
Game of Thrones Lion & Dragon 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster
Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Stranger Things 24 x 36 inch TV Series Collage Poster
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
Thor: Ragnarok – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Mark Mothersbaugh
Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 – DVD
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Memorabilia | Science Fiction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *