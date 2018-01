Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box, DVD and McFarlane Variant Figurine Set #13368/15000

Lunch Box DVD Set SKU: 180125-70143-1

UPC: 013023168992

Weight: 3.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Pioneer

Original U.S. Release: March 22, 2002

Item Release Date: June 25, 2002

Rating: R

Details

Featured here is an Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box that includes an exclusive Armitage variant figurine by McFarlane Toys, plus the Special Edition DVD version of the film that’s filled with bonus material.

The item is new and in great shape with a few small dings on the outside of the lunch box. See photos of all the items included for details.

Special Features

Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box

Limited Edition Exclusive Armitage Figurine Variant by McFarlane Toys

Special Edition DVD that includes:

"Assembling Armitage" Featurette

5.1 Music Player

Character Design Gallery

Pioneer Anime Animation Previews

Teaser Trailer

16-page Armitage Special Collectors Character Guide

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Runtime: 90

Language: English, Japanese

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English

Cast: Daiki Nakamura | Hikaru Hanada | Jôji Nakata | Juliette Lewis | Kazuhiro Yamaji | Ryôka Yuzuki | Yuka Imai

Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama

Project Name: Armitage: Dual-Matrix

Characters: Naomi Armitage

