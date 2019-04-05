Share Page Support Us
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks

The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
$27.99

$21.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190405-77708-1
ISBN-10: 0307464970
ISBN-13: 978-0307464972
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | History | War
Item Release Date: April 1, 2014
Details

This edition was signed by author Max Brooks at an event at BookPeople in Austin, Texas in 2014.

In 1919, the 369th infantry regiment marched home triumphantly from World War I. They had spent more time in combat than any other American unit, never losing a foot of ground to the enemy, or a man to capture, and winning countless decorations. Though they returned as heroes, this African American unit faced tremendous discrimination, even from their own government. The Harlem Hellfighters, as the Germans called them, fought courageously on—and off—the battlefield to make Europe, and America, safe for democracy.

In THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS, bestselling author Max Brooks and acclaimed illustrator Caanan White bring this history to life. From the enlistment lines in Harlem to the training camp at Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the trenches in France, they tell the heroic story of the 369th in an action-packed and powerful tale of honor and heart.

Specifications

  • Pages: 272
  • Size: 6.1 x 0.6 x 9.1 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Max Brooks
Artists: Caanan White

