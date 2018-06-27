Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
View larger
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition

$29.99

$24.97


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180627-73967-1
ISBN-10: 1683834976
ISBN-13: 9781683834977
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Guillermo del Toro | James Cameron | Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History | Science Fiction
Studio: AMC Television | Insight Editions
Original U.S. Release: April 30, 2018
Item Release Date: May 15, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The perfect companion to AMC’s six-part television series James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, this unique book explores the history and evolution of the genre with contributions from the filmmakers who have helped bring it to life

For the show, James Cameron personally interviewed six of the biggest names in science fiction filmmaking—Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg—to get their perspectives on the importance and impact of the genre. This book reproduces the interviews in full as the greatest minds in the genre discuss key topics including alien life, time travel, outer space, dark futures, monsters, and intelligent machines.

An in-depth interview with Cameron is also featured, plus essays by experts in the science fiction field on the main themes covered in the show. Illustrated with rare and previously unseen concept art from Cameron’s personal archives, plus imagery from iconic sci-fi movies, TV shows, and books, James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction offers a sweeping examination of a genre that continues to ask questions, push limits, and thrill audiences around the world.

The AMC Television miniseries includes appearances by Peter Capaldi, Amy Nicholson, Matt Singer, Gary K. Wolfe, Lisa Yaszek, David Gerrold, Jonathan Lethem, George Lucas, Annalee Newitz, Adam Rutherford, Max Brooks, Blair Davis, Guillermo del Toro, Keir Dullea, Gareth Edwards, Jane Espenson, James Gleick, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Akiva Goldsman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, N.K. Jemisin, Elliott Kalan, John Lithgow, Ronald D. Moore, Edward Neumeier, Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan, Sidney Perkowitz, Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul Verhoeven, Andy Weir, Bob Balaban, Luc Besson, Michael Biehn, Madeline Brewer, Shane Carruth, Cady Coleman, Mark Dawidziak, Samuel R. Delany, John Dykstra, Hampton Fancher, D.C. Fontana, Paul R. Frommer, Bob Gale and Sylvester James Gates Jr.

Specifications

  • Pages: 224
  • Language: English
  • Size: 7.5 x 0.9 x 9.5 in

Cast: Adam Rutherford | Akiva Goldsman | Amy Nicholson | Andy Weir | Annalee Newitz | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Blair Davis | Bob Balaban | Bob Gale | Cady Coleman | Christopher Nolan | D.C. Fontana | David Gerrold | Edward Neumeier | Elliott Kalan | Gareth Edwards | Gary K. Wolfe | George Lucas | Guillermo del Toro | Hampton Fancher | James Cameron | James Gleick | Jane Espenson | Jeff Goldblum | John Dykstra | John Lithgow | Jonathan Lethem | Jonathan Nolan | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Keanu Reeves | Keir Dullea | Lisa Yaszek | Luc Besson | Madeline Brewer | Mark Dawidziak | Matt Singer | Max Brooks | Michael Biehn | N.K. Jemisin | Paul R. Frommer | Paul Verhoeven | Peter Capaldi | Ridley Scott | Ronald D. Moore | Samuel R. Delany | Shane Carruth | Sidney Perkowitz | Steven Spielberg | Sylvester James Gates Jr. | Whoopi Goldberg
Project Name: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction

Related Items

Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
Cleopatra Five Star Collection 3-Disc Set
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary 2-Disc Re-Mastered Edition Soundtrack – Music by John Williams
Stranger Things 24 X 36 inch Character Collage Television Series Poster
Norman Rockwell Limited Edition Edwin M. Knowles Christmas Dream 1978 Plate Number 11651A
The Legend of Zelda – Battle 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
Atari Missile Command Pillow Case
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister

Categories

Action | Adventure | AMC Television | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | History | Insight Editions | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Website Only Listing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *