James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180627-73967-1

ISBN-10: 1683834976

ISBN-13: 9781683834977

Weight: 3.04 lbs

Condition: New

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History | Science Fiction

Studio: AMC Television | Insight Editions

Original U.S. Release: April 30, 2018

Item Release Date: May 15, 2018

Details

The perfect companion to AMC’s six-part television series James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, this unique book explores the history and evolution of the genre with contributions from the filmmakers who have helped bring it to life

For the show, James Cameron personally interviewed six of the biggest names in science fiction filmmaking—Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg—to get their perspectives on the importance and impact of the genre. This book reproduces the interviews in full as the greatest minds in the genre discuss key topics including alien life, time travel, outer space, dark futures, monsters, and intelligent machines.

An in-depth interview with Cameron is also featured, plus essays by experts in the science fiction field on the main themes covered in the show. Illustrated with rare and previously unseen concept art from Cameron’s personal archives, plus imagery from iconic sci-fi movies, TV shows, and books, James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction offers a sweeping examination of a genre that continues to ask questions, push limits, and thrill audiences around the world.

The AMC Television miniseries includes appearances by Peter Capaldi, Amy Nicholson, Matt Singer, Gary K. Wolfe, Lisa Yaszek, David Gerrold, Jonathan Lethem, George Lucas, Annalee Newitz, Adam Rutherford, Max Brooks, Blair Davis, Guillermo del Toro, Keir Dullea, Gareth Edwards, Jane Espenson, James Gleick, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Akiva Goldsman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, N.K. Jemisin, Elliott Kalan, John Lithgow, Ronald D. Moore, Edward Neumeier, Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan, Sidney Perkowitz, Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul Verhoeven, Andy Weir, Bob Balaban, Luc Besson, Michael Biehn, Madeline Brewer, Shane Carruth, Cady Coleman, Mark Dawidziak, Samuel R. Delany, John Dykstra, Hampton Fancher, D.C. Fontana, Paul R. Frommer, Bob Gale and Sylvester James Gates Jr.

Specifications

Pages: 224

Language: English

Size: 7.5 x 0.9 x 9.5 in

Project Name: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction

