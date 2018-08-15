Colossus: The Forbin Project Limited Edition Soundtrack

$21.99
$18.97
UPC: 826924145326
Part No: LLLCD1453
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Hong | Joseph Sargent items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1970
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
La-La Land Records and Universal Pictures proudly present the debut title in the Universal Pictures Film Music Heritage Collection — the world premiere release of renowned composer Michel Colombier’s (UNE CHAMBRE EN VILLE, AGAINST ALL ODDS, RUTHLESS PEOPLE, THE GOLDEN CHILD) original motion picture score to the 1970 classic sci-fi feature film COLOSSUS: THE FORBIN PROJECT, starring Eric Braeden, Susan Clark and Gordon Pinsent, and directed by Joseph Sargent. Never before officially available in any format, Colombier’s wildly inventive score finally gets the deluxe treatment it deserves.
It’s a musical marvel, and key to the film’s unending cult status, as it expertly balances cold suspense and unrelenting dread with moving emotion and even romance. Produced, mixed into stereo from 3-channel split elements, and mastered by Mike Matessino, this special release is limited to 3000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and sharp art design by Dan Goldwasser.
Special Features
- Limited to 3000 units
- Includes exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and sharp art design by Dan Goldwasser
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 47:15
Cast: Alex Rodine | Byron Morrow | Dolph Sweet | Eric Braeden | Georg Stanford Brown | Gordon Pinsent | James Hong | Leonid Rostoff | Lew Brown | Marion Ross | Martin E. Brooks | Robert Cornthwaite | Sid McCoy | Susan Clark | Tom Basham | Willard Sage | William Schallert
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: Colossus: The Forbin Project
Composers: Michel Colombier
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space