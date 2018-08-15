Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Colossus: The Forbin Project Limited Edition Soundtrack

Colossus: The Forbin Project Limited Edition Soundtrack
View larger

$21.99

$18.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180815-75379-1
UPC: 826924145326
Part No: LLLCD1453
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Hong | Joseph Sargent  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1970
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records and Universal Pictures proudly present the debut title in the Universal Pictures Film Music Heritage Collection — the world premiere release of renowned composer Michel Colombier’s (UNE CHAMBRE EN VILLE, AGAINST ALL ODDS, RUTHLESS PEOPLE, THE GOLDEN CHILD) original motion picture score to the 1970 classic sci-fi feature film COLOSSUS: THE FORBIN PROJECT, starring Eric Braeden, Susan Clark and Gordon Pinsent, and directed by Joseph Sargent. Never before officially available in any format, Colombier’s wildly inventive score finally gets the deluxe treatment it deserves.

It’s a musical marvel, and key to the film’s unending cult status, as it expertly balances cold suspense and unrelenting dread with moving emotion and even romance. Produced, mixed into stereo from 3-channel split elements, and mastered by Mike Matessino, this special release is limited to 3000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and sharp art design by Dan Goldwasser.

Special Features

  • Limited to 3000 units
  • Includes exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and sharp art design by Dan Goldwasser

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 47:15

Cast: Alex Rodine | Byron Morrow | Dolph Sweet | Eric Braeden | Georg Stanford Brown | Gordon Pinsent | James Hong | Leonid Rostoff | Lew Brown | Marion Ross | Martin E. Brooks | Robert Cornthwaite | Sid McCoy | Susan Clark | Tom Basham | Willard Sage | William Schallert
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: Colossus: The Forbin Project
Composers: Michel Colombier

Related Items

Antoine Fuqua’s ICE Season One 3-Disc Set – Donald Sutherland, Jeremy Sisto, Cam Gigandet
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather – Red Rose 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
Alien After Attack Stretched Canvas Print
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water Combo Edition
Atari Missile Command Woven Throw Blanket
The Harder They Come Remastered Soundtrack Recording by Jimmy Cliff

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *