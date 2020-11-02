Share Page Support Us
Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Original Vinyl Edition [C44]

Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Original Vinyl Edition [C44]
View larger

$11.99

$8.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201102-82853-1
Part No: ARL1-0911
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Film Noir | Mystery
Studio: RCA Victor


Details

Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Original Vinyl Edition. Includes music from Double Indemnity, Spellbound, The Lost Weekend, The Red House, The Thief of Bagdad, Knights of the Round Table, Ivanhoe, The Jungle Book, and The Four Feathers.

The item is in very good shape with some wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Filmography: Double Indemnity | Ivanhoe | Knights of the Round Table | Spellbound | The Four Feathers | The Jungle Book | The Lost Weekend | The Red House | The Thief of Bagdad
Composers: Miklos Rozsa

