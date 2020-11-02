Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Original Vinyl Edition [C44]

$11.99
$8.99
Part No: ARL1-0911
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Film Noir | Mystery
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Original Vinyl Edition. Includes music from Double Indemnity, Spellbound, The Lost Weekend, The Red House, The Thief of Bagdad, Knights of the Round Table, Ivanhoe, The Jungle Book, and The Four Feathers.
The item is in very good shape with some wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Filmography: Double Indemnity | Ivanhoe | Knights of the Round Table | Spellbound | The Four Feathers | The Jungle Book | The Lost Weekend | The Red House | The Thief of Bagdad
Composers: Miklos Rozsa
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Drama | Film Noir | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | RCA Victor | Throwback Space | Vinyl