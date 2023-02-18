Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print [N02]

Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print [N02]
View larger
Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print [N02]
$27.39
$24.90
See Options

2 in stock
Art
SKU: 230218-106506
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print.

Lucas “Luke” Cage, also named Carl Lucas and Power Man, is a superhero character created by Marvel Comics. Luke Cage was developed by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr. The comic book character first appeared in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 (June 1972). He is one of the earliest black superheroes to be featured as the protagonist and title character of a Marvel comic book.

These prints were created by Marvel/Disney through their official online print-on-demand vendor.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Paper
  • Size:
    24x36
Explore More...

Related Items

Ryder On The Storm Comic Book Issue Zero 2010 Radical Comics R28
CGW: Computer Graphics World Magazine (Jan/Feb 2011) MMA fighter Randy Couture [9009]
The Best of Hot Rod Show World Magazine Special Collector’s Edition 1989
Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.426 1986 Marv Wolfman Jerry Ordway DC Comics 12269
The Macomber Affair (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gregory Peck, Joan Bennett [F90]
U-571 HD DVD Edition
Jackie Chan’s The Fearless Hyena James Tin Chuen Rare 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
Silver Skull Studios Industrial Strength Preview No. 1 Comic Book (1993)
The Simpsons: The Complete Eighth Season Collector’s Edition DVD Set (2006)