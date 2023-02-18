Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print [N02]

View larger $27.39

$24.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Art

SKU: 230218-106506

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Marvel Comics Luke Cage Hero for Hire Superhero Character 24×36 inch Licensed Art Print.

Lucas “Luke” Cage, also named Carl Lucas and Power Man, is a superhero character created by Marvel Comics. Luke Cage was developed by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr. The comic book character first appeared in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 (June 1972). He is one of the earliest black superheroes to be featured as the protagonist and title character of a Marvel comic book.

These prints were created by Marvel/Disney through their official online print-on-demand vendor.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

Material: Paper

Size: 24x36

Related Items