Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Garindan Long Snoot with Hold-Out Pistol Action Figure [1210]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Garindan Long Snoot with Hold-Out Pistol Action Figure [1210]
$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200611-80941-1
UPC: 076281697062
Part No: 54290700
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Kenner
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Garindan Long Snoot with Hold-Out Pistol Action Figure. Garindan made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope at The Mos Eisley Cantina. Sadie Eden played the character.

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: Garindan

