Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Garindan Long Snoot with Hold-Out Pistol Action Figure [1210]

$13.99
$8.97
UPC: 076281697062
Part No: 54290700
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George Lucas | Harrison Ford | Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Kenner
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Garindan Long Snoot with Hold-Out Pistol Action Figure. Garindan made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope at The Mos Eisley Cantina. Sadie Eden played the character.
Specifications
- Material: plastic
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: Garindan
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Kenner | Science Fiction | Television | Toys & Figures