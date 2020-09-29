Share Page Support Us
The Bridge Over the River Kwai Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (2015) [J71]

View larger

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200929-82181-1
UPC: 043396467019
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alec Guinness | William Holden  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Drama | War
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1957
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Bridge Over the River Kwai Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (2015).

Spectacularly produced, and the winner of seven Academy Awards (1957), including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Alec Guinness), The Bridge On The River Kwai continues to be one of the most memorable cinematic experiences of all time. Following an extensive 4K digital restoration from the original negative with remastered 5.1 audio, experience director David Lean’s masterpiece as you never have before.

Special Features

  • William Holden and Alec Guinness on The Steve Allen Show
  • Archival Audio of William Holden Narrating The Bridge on the River Kwai Premiere
  • Crossing the Bridge: Picture-in-Graphics Track and More

Specifications

  • Audio: Master Audio 5.1 DTS
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Alec Guinness | Geoffrey Horne | Jack Hawkins | James Donald | Sessue Hayakawa | William Holden
Directors: David Lean
Project Name: The Bridge Over the River Kwai

