The Bridge Over the River Kwai Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (2015) [J71]

Steelbook Blu-ray SKU: 200929-82181-1

UPC: 043396467019

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Drama | War

Studio: SONY Pictures

Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1957

Rating: PG

Details

The Bridge Over the River Kwai Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (2015).

Spectacularly produced, and the winner of seven Academy Awards (1957), including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Alec Guinness), The Bridge On The River Kwai continues to be one of the most memorable cinematic experiences of all time. Following an extensive 4K digital restoration from the original negative with remastered 5.1 audio, experience director David Lean’s masterpiece as you never have before.

Special Features

William Holden and Alec Guinness on The Steve Allen Show

Archival Audio of William Holden Narrating The Bridge on the River Kwai Premiere

Crossing the Bridge: Picture-in-Graphics Track and More

Specifications

Audio: Master Audio 5.1 DTS

Region: A,B,C

Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Alec Guinness | Geoffrey Horne | Jack Hawkins | James Donald | Sessue Hayakawa | William Holden

Directors: David Lean

Project Name: The Bridge Over the River Kwai

